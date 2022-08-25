Community News / Commercial Drive

Bar Corso Gives a Supplier Shout Out to Two Rivers Meats

Scout works with a lot of local restaurants to get the word out about the cool and delicious things that they’re doing, but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients. To get what they need, culinary creatives depend on passionate artisans, farmers and producers. Because the realities of rising food costs, climate change and staffing issues across the board make it more important than ever to ensure our local networks are supported – and since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back – we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

Today, we hear from Executive Chef Luke Boswell, of The Drive’s old world-inspired Italian café Bar Corso, about the local supplier providing his kitchen with a top-notch ingredient integral to their menu’s signature dish…

Which one of your suppliers do you want to give a shout out to? Two Rivers Meats.

What ingredient do they supply you with? Rangeland Wagyu.

How is the Rangeland Wagyu featured on your menu? Wagyu tartar crostino ($8) – the only thing on our menu that doesn’t change.

What makes Two Rivers so special? Two Rivers have a great consistency of high quality in their products. The cut of Wagyu sent to us by Two Rivers is perfect for us, as it has the ideal fat content for something like a tartar.

Is there a drink on your menu that you’d like to suggest pairing with this dish? If you are here for a meal or a quick snack, the Wagyu tartar crostinp goes well with an Aperol spritz – ideally enjoyed on the patio. It’s a great start to the evening!

Bar Corso
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1556 Commercial Dr. | 604-336-9466 | WEBSITE
