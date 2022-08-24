Hot Dog! House of Funk Brewing’s ‘End of Summer House Party’ Goes Down This Saturday

North Van’s House of Funk Brewing is throwing their annual End of Summer House Party on Saturday, August 27th, and it looks like a blast!

If a day of tattoos, music, beer and hot dogs sounds like your perfect summertime jam, then this is one party you don’t want to miss. From 12-11pm, the brewery will be hosting Chef Brockton (@brocktonlane) and Matthew Murtagh-Wu (The Dumpling King) to serve up their “funky” riffs on the classic summertime food staple (veg options available) to accompany a stacked tap list of House of Funk beers, including the limited edition Bavarian Lagerbier (with optional lime slush) and Funk Juice Slushies. Take a sneak peek at the menu below:

“Not a Chicago Dog” (Chef Brockton) – with house made pickled peppers, hypersonic green relish, quick pickle onion

“Mapo Tofu Chili” (The Dumpling King) – with TMRW foods famous ground

“Pylsa” Icelandic Hot Dog (Chef Brockton & The Dumpling King collab) – with a house made remoulade, caramelized sugar butter onions, and brown mustard

Tattoo artists from the brewery’s North Shore neighbours Jackpot Tattoo will also be in the house, doing flash on a first-come-first-served basis (prices range from $70-150) – so if you’re craving a commemorative hot dog tattoo (just one rumoured design) then show up early! DJs That African and Civilian will be providing the soundtrack to it all.

The end of summer is bittersweet, and deserving of a proper “farewell” – it doesn’t get much more summer-y than weenies and beer! Stay tuned to House of Funk Brewing’s Instagram page for more info.