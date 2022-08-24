From Bougie Kebabs to Classy Cabbage Rolls: Introducing the Track & Food Fantasy Restaurant Draft

Welcome to the Track & Food Podcast: deep dives into everything food and culture related in Vancouver and around the globe with writer, bartender, sommelier and host Jamie Mah.

This week I delve into a fantasy ‘restaurant draft’ with Vancouver restaurateur, James Iranzad, and hospitality industry veteran, James Langford-Smith.

The idea came about from two sources: The Ringer’s movie podcast, The Rewatchables (an irreverent and extremely entertaining roundtable discussing movies they can’t seem to stop watching, hosted by famed sports journalist, Bill Simmons); and the NBA’s new all star draft format, where the leading vote-getters from each conference draft their own teams for the game (done live on TNT). I imagined doing something similar with established restaurant personalities here in the city, and it just took off from there! I knew the concept would only work if I had the right cast of characters on board – people who know the industry and have a sense of humour – and James and Jimmy were natural fits.

Tune into the Track & Food Podcast to find out who is assigned to which fantasy restaurant role, and the reasoning behind it. But first, some context:

The Rules

1. We will choose at random, with the first person to go decided by pulling our names out of a hat. Whoever goes third will go first in round two. There will be ten rounds with each of us choosing ten names total.

2. Remember the goal is to draft YOUR ideal restaurant lineup. Think of what you’d want for your team. Don’t focus on what these people specifically ‘do’ in the current moment, but more so what they can offer overall. For example: in 2022 Chef Angus An may spend most of his time as a driver of company growth (and less in the kitchen), but that doesn’t mean he can’t cook. What personalities are you looking for? How do the pieces fit? What type of restaurant are you staffing? Take it seriously, but not too seriously.

THE Contenders

Tannis Ling – Owner/Bao Bei/Kissa Tanto

Karri Green-Shuermans – Owner/Chambar

Joel Watanabe – Owner/Chef/Bao Bei/Kissa Tanto

Dave Bulters – Bar Manager/L’Abattoir

J.C. Poirier – Owner/Chef/St. Lawrence

Ogi Radoicic – Gooseneck Hospitality

Ashley Kurtz – Chef/Bar Susu

Leticia Castro – Keefer Group

Jayton Paul – Wine Director/Published Angus An – Owner/Maenam/Fat Mao

Christina Hartigan – Sommelier/Annalena

Paul Grunberg – Owner/Savio Group

Connor Joseph – Bar Manager/Karma LoungePhil Scarfone – Executive Chef/Savio Group

Jeff Savage – Bar Manager/Botanist

Josh Pape – Owner/Gooseneck Hospitality

Adam Domet – Bar Manager/Pourhouse Keenan Hood – GM/Keefer Group

Amber Bruce – Bar Manager/Keefer Bar Robyn Gray – Bartender/Pac Rim Lobby

Miki Ellis – Owner/Dachi/Elephant/Hanai

Kaitlyn Stewart – Bartender/Consultant

Belinda Siu – Server/Kissa Tanto

Shira Bluestein – Owner/Acorn

Fraser Crawford – Bar Manager/Kissa Tanto

Shaun Layton – Owner/Como Taperia

Emily Vey – Bar Manager/The Diamond Satoshi Yonemori – Owner/Bartender/Grapes & Soda

Lucais Syme – Owner/Autostrada Group

Peter Van de Reep – Sommelier/Bar Gobo

Andrea Carlson – Owner/Burdock & co.

Hector Laguna – Executive Chef/Botanist Doug Stephen – Owner/DL Chicken

Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson – Executive Chef/Published

Jenna Briscoe – GM/Café Medina

Jason Yamasaki – Wine Director – Joey Group

Kelcie Jones – Sommelier/Elephant

Vikram & Meeru Vij – Co-owners/Vij’s

Matthew Morgenstern – Co-Owner/Bacaro

Sabrine Dhaliwal – Bar Manager/Chickadee

Grant Sceney – Creative Beverage Director/Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel

Romano Castillo – Maître D/Savio Group

Wild Cards*:

Ron Oliver – Formerly of Mamie Taylor’s, PMA Reserve Ambassador

Terry Threfall – RIP, formerly of Hawksworth

Kurtis Kolt – Formerly of Salt Tasting Room, freelance wine journalist, co-founder of Top Drop

Lauren Mote – Formerly of UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar, Patron Global Ambassador

Jacob Sweetapple – Formerly of Keefer Yard, Chambar, co-founder of Notion Concepts

Chad Clark – Formerly of Hawksworth

Chen Wei-Lee – Formerly of Bao Bei, Louis XIII Ambassador

Scotty Marshall – Formerly of Mamie Taylor’s, freelance bartender

Simon Kaulback – Formerly of Mamie Taylor’s, Boneta, now works in film

Bryant Mao – Formerly of Hawksworth/Wine consultant

*Former veterans of the trade who are no longer in active restaurant roles but are still connected to the industry in some form or another.

THE CONCEPTS

TOASTIES (James Langford-Smith)

‘Toasties’ is your unforgivably loud and loveable neighbourhood joint. Come in for a cheeky pint or a glass of whatever we’re drinking, and stay for a toastie (toasted sandwich). The bar is only as good as the people who inhabit it, so don’t be a wanker!

SHEIKH SHACK (James Iranzad)

Bougie kebab shop with cheap fancy drinks.

UKRAINIAN SPACE (Jamie Mah)

Ukrainian Space is a classy joint for revellers looking to unwind after a long day. Suits and high heels, bubbles and martinis. Dim lighting, a mod 60’s vibe and delicious fare. Come for the cabbage rolls, stay for the style.