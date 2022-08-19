Liquidity Wines Announces New ‘Golden Hour Experience’

The Goods from Liquidity Wines

Okanagan Falls, BC | What could be more special than chasing sunsets and sipping golden Chardonnay? The new Golden Hour tasting experience at Liquidity Wines pairs both, with a thoughtful selection of Chardonnay alongside picture-perfect views. The offering is featured on Thursdays, from 4 to 7pm, to allow patrons to savour this time of day outside of the vineyard’s regular hours (10am to 5pm).

During Golden Hour, guests can enjoy a glass of Liquidity’s Chardonnay (with three offered: 2017 Estate Chardonnay, 2017 Reserve Chardonnay, or 2018 Reserve Chardonnay), or other varietals (including Pinot Noir and Rosé) while soaking in the golden glow of the setting sun. Wine is available à la carte by the glass or bottle, with the optional enhancement of an artisanal charcuterie board for an additional $25.

“Chardonnay is one of those varieties that’s just so full of character from where it’s grown and the climate it’s in, lending itself to so many wonderful, magnificent things,” says Winemaker, Amy Paynter.

Golden Hour at Liquidity Wines

Thursdays, 4 to 7pm

Wines available by the glass à la carte. Option to add an artisanal charcuterie board for $25. (Allow 45 minutes.)

A Taste of Okanagan Falls

Wednesday through Sunday, 10am to 4pm

Enjoy a guided flight of five of our estate wines as you take in the stunning views of our Lucy and Allen Vineyards. $25 per guest. Add an artisanal charcuterie board for $25. (Allow 45 minutes.)

Liquidity Wines is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10am to 5pm – except for Thursdays, when Golden Hour is featured.

Both experiences available for reservations at liquiditywines.com/Tasting-Room/Experiences.