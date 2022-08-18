Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is Hiring a Wine Director

The Goods from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | A crossroads between a classic, European-styled bistro and contemporary bespoke restaurant, Vancouver’s Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar provides a distinctive showcase for the celebrated culinary vision of Executive Chef Roger Ma, and redefines the fine art of dining with subtle, unexpected and playful approaches to cuisine, service and style.

ABOUT THE JOB

Reporting to the General Manager, the Wine Director is expected to oversee the planning, organizing, training and leadership related to wine. This critical role is aimed at achieving sales, targeted costs, employee retention and ultimately guest satisfaction through great service and hospitality

Wine / Beverage

Oversight of cellars including stock receiving and rotation

The control of costs and expenses to achieve the targets set for the wine program

Purchasing of all wines aimed at creating a comprehensive and unique list

Physical and digital wine list management including updating and printing

Co-ordination with agents and producers to create wine programming and dinners

Oversight of Group Wine Sales for Private Events

Maintenance of IT systems related to wine including inventory software, point of sale and associated programs

Oversee staff training and education programs

Monthly inventory

Service & Restaurant Management

Be present on the floor during service, assist with selections, and provide personalized guidance.

Develop relationships with guests

Deliver superior service and optimize client dining experience on a daily, consistent basis

Participate in the constant improvement of FOH operations

SKILLS / EDUCATION

Minimum Level 3 WSET or equivalent; enrollment in WSET Diploma is an asset

Minimum 3 years of experience managing a premium food and beverage operation

Specific experience in managing a wine program, particularly in a fine dining atmosphere with a large cellar

Strong knowledge of worldwide wine regions, grape varieties, style, producers, and vintages

An extensive knowledge of wines and spirits, appropriate glassware, and service -related equipment, industry standards and trends

Strong computer skills with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and Outlook

Capability to teach and mentor others

Flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and holidays

Ability to lift and carry up to 50 lbs

Ability to stand for extended periods of time

COMPENSATION / BENEFITS

Competitive Salary including Gratuities

Health & Dental Benefits

Transit Program

Parking

Ongoing Education Program

Applications can be forward to Executive General Manager Jp Potters – jppotters@boulevardvancouver.ca.