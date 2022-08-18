Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is Hiring a Wine Director

The Goods from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Vancouver, BC | A crossroads between a classic, European-styled bistro and contemporary bespoke restaurant, Vancouver’s Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar provides a distinctive showcase for the celebrated culinary vision of Executive Chef Roger Ma, and redefines the fine art of dining with subtle, unexpected and playful approaches to cuisine, service and style.
ABOUT THE JOB
Reporting to the General Manager, the Wine Director is expected to oversee the planning, organizing, training and leadership related to wine. This critical role is aimed at achieving sales, targeted costs, employee retention and ultimately guest satisfaction through great service and hospitality
Wine / Beverage
Oversight of cellars including stock receiving and rotation
The control of costs and expenses to achieve the targets set for the wine program
Purchasing of all wines aimed at creating a comprehensive and unique list
Physical and digital wine list management including updating and printing
Co-ordination with agents and producers to create wine programming and dinners
Oversight of Group Wine Sales for Private Events
Maintenance of IT systems related to wine including inventory software, point of sale and associated programs
Oversee staff training and education programs
Monthly inventory
Service & Restaurant Management
Be present on the floor during service, assist with selections, and provide personalized guidance.
Develop relationships with guests
Deliver superior service and optimize client dining experience on a daily, consistent basis
Participate in the constant improvement of FOH operations
SKILLS / EDUCATION
Minimum Level 3 WSET or equivalent; enrollment in WSET Diploma is an asset
Minimum 3 years of experience managing a premium food and beverage operation
Specific experience in managing a wine program, particularly in a fine dining atmosphere with a large cellar
Strong knowledge of worldwide wine regions, grape varieties, style, producers, and vintages
An extensive knowledge of wines and spirits, appropriate glassware, and service -related equipment, industry standards and trends
Strong computer skills with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and Outlook
Capability to teach and mentor others
Flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and holidays
Ability to lift and carry up to 50 lbs
Ability to stand for extended periods of time
COMPENSATION / BENEFITS
Competitive Salary including Gratuities
Health & Dental Benefits
Transit Program
Parking
Ongoing Education Program
Applications can be forward to Executive General Manager Jp Potters – jppotters@boulevardvancouver.ca.
