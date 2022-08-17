Where to Cool Down Deliciously, Mapped

Temperatures are climbing, so keeping cool is where it’s at. A dip in the ocean or a swim in a lake will help, but if you are stuck in the city we have a few tasty suggestions to bring your core temperature down…

HYPE | Hype Chocolate recently opened on East Hastings and their ice cream game is tight. Choose your soft serve or scooped ice cream flavour and then load on the toppings for extra enjoyment (think the good stuff – everything from Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms to Reese’s Pieces, marshmallows and Nerds). DETAILS

Hype Chocolate 855 E Hastings MAP

FRESH | The perfectly balanced bright citrus flavour profile of the Yuzu Soda at Oidé Coffee really hits the spot on a hot day. Bonus: This small, family-run business is new to Clark Drive, so visiting to say “hello” and show some support is a nice way to welcome them to the hood. Oidé Coffee is open 10am-4pm, Thursday-Sunday. DETAILS

Oidé Coffee 550 Clark Dr. MAP

DOUBLE DOWN | Fuel up (and cool down) with Their There’s Creamsicle Cold Brew. We haven’t tried one yet, but this team does not mess around when it comes to coffee (or tasty), so the likelihood is high that this concoction is a winner. Bonus: this Kits coffee shop is just a few blocks from the beach. DETAILS

Their There 2042 West 4th Ave. MAP

SLURP | Ever tried a ‘screamer’? Hit the Drive Canteen and give it a go: icy orange slushy combined with twists of vanilla soft serve make a creamsicle flavour-punch that will speak to your 12-year-old summer vacation self. Also of note: the Canteen’s cooler is home to one of the most thoughtfully curated grown-up non-alcoholic drinks selections in the city. DETAILS

The Canteen 1111 Commercial Drive, Vancouver. MAP

BEER FLOAT | What’s summertime without a beer ice cream float? Of course, you can get creative and DIY it. OR, you can entrust one of the local breweries offering their own special takes on the dessert and beer combination… Strathcona Beer Company is serving up one especially nuanced flavour combo, featuring their own ‘Beautiful’ Pale Ale poured over a scoop of Earnest’s Spruce Bud ice cream (full menu here). And, over at Container Brewing, you can opt to take their recommendation by adding a generous scoop of Earnest’s Tahitian Vanilla ice cream to their ‘Depravity’ Nitro Chocolate Porter – or break the rules (at your own risk) and request it with anything else that’s currently pouring. Enjoy!

Strathcona Beer Company 895 East Hastings Street, Vancouver BC MAP

Container Brewing 1216 Franklin Ave. MAP

FROZEN BANANA | It doesn’t get much more novel than a frozen banana, and Mister Ice Cream Bar’s Kitsilano location has got several options to choose from, depending on your mood and craving. Think, creations including the healthy-ish sounding Goji Granola⁠ (with white chocolate dip, goji berries and granola) to the summer campfire inspired S’mores Banana⁠ (dark chocolate dip, graham cracker dust, marshmallow fluff⁠). Bonus: on a hot day, one of these should keep you cool and happy long enough to stroll down to Kits Beach. DETAILS

Mister Ice Cream Bar 1835 West 1st Ave. MAP

MOVIE & A MARGARITA | We think that hiding out in a dark movie theatre is an excellent way to escape the city heat for a couple of hours (or get super cozy and stick around for a double feature). It’s all the better (but not paramount) when there’s something good and/or entertaining on the screen. That’s usually a pretty safe bet at the Rio. Add to that a big ol’ boozy Margarita slushy, and you’ve got a winning trio! Check out what’s playing here. Nothing catching your fancy? The program at VIFF is also pretty killer right now, along with a cold beer or cider from their concession. And if lack of liquor service isn’t a dealbreaker, then it doesn’t get much cooler than Noir Fest at The Cinematheque!

Rio Theatre 1660 E Broadway MAP

VIFF Centre 1181 Seymour St MAP

The Cinematheque 1131 Howe St. MAP

BEER SLUSH | In other original, beer-related ways to cope with the summer heat: beer slushies! Port Moody-bound drinkers can now choose to add either a swirl of radler or non-alcoholic lime flavoured slush to your Moody Ales & Co drink order. Imagine the flavour combos! Also an option: an entire glassful of undiluted slush. Alternatively, if you’re looking to cool down in North Van, House of Funk has their own brand of slush on tap, Funk Juice style. And, over in New West, Another Beer Co. has an especially intense sounding version, that begins with a fruity base, plus ‘Beautiful Things Don’t Ask For Attention’ Sour Peach IPA, and Tequila and Peach Schnapps to top it all off. Slush safely!

Moody Ales & Co 2601 Murray St. MAP

House of Funk 350 Esplanade East MAP

Another Beer Company #11 - 30 Capilano Way MAP

BOOZE SLUSH | So many cool places are serving up boozy slushies right now. Hunnybee has a few flavours on rotation. Windfall Cider in North Van has a frozen cider situation that sounds pretty refreshing. Hanai on Commercial Drive usually has something tasty and tropical ready to roll.

Hunnybee Bruncheonette 789 Gore Ave. MAP

Hānai 1590 Commercial Dr. MAP

Windfall Cider #101 - 250 E Esplanade MAP

Did we miss someone? Got a favourite cool treat to suggest? Make a comment below or get in touch with us to add it to our list by emailing michelle [at] scoutmagazine.ca