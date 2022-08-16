Pizzeria Farina Celebrates 11th Anniversary with $11 Pizzas, Return of the ‘Pistacchio’

The Goods from Pizzeria Farina

Vancouver, BC | It’s celebration time at Pizzeria Farina, and the iconic 915 Main Street eatery will be offering two pizza promotions to celebrate its birthday month: the classic Margherita pizzas will be priced at $11 over Farina’s 11th birthday weekend (from August 18 – 21), and the fan-favourite Pistacchio pizza will make a special appearance on the menu from August 18 – September 5.

A forever classic, Farina’s Margherita is a thin, crispy crust inspired by the style of Northern Italy and topped with fresh tomato sauce, fior di latte, basil, and olive oil. In addition, one of the favourites from the original menu at Farina 11 years ago, is back. The highly-demanded Pistachio pizza is topped with a mouthwatering blend of fontina cheese, mortadella and toasted pistachios and will be available for dine-in and take-out ($23).

The red-doored neighbourhood pizzeria is coming off a busy few months, having spent July raising funds for the community it loves by donating partial proceeds from its Finocchiona pizza to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre. Additionally, Farina has even more reason to celebrate as it avoided possible ‘renoviction’ earlier this year and will remain in its beloved Main Street location. With this new lease on life, the Farina team is happier than ever to be doing what they love, celebrating another birthday, and satisfying its loyal dine-in, take-out and delivery guests with excellent Northern Italian-inspired pizza, aperitivos and wine, seven days a week.

Pizzeria Farina is open seven days a week until 9:30 p.m. or until the dough runs out with Happy Hour 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – close. It has a sister store, Farina a Legna, which opened in August 2019 in Lower Lonsdale, and has a more extensive, family-style menu with additions like rustic pasta dishes, antipasti, salads and desserts.

For more information on Pizzeria Farina and to stay up to date on the latest developments from the restaurant, visit pizzeriafarina.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.