Community News / Main Street

Pizzeria Farina Celebrates 11th Anniversary with $11 Pizzas, Return of the ‘Pistacchio’

Portrait

The Goods from Pizzeria Farina

Vancouver, BC | It’s celebration time at Pizzeria Farina, and the iconic 915 Main Street eatery will be offering two pizza promotions to celebrate its birthday month: the classic Margherita pizzas will be priced at $11 over Farina’s 11th birthday weekend (from August 18 – 21), and the fan-favourite Pistacchio pizza will make a special appearance on the menu from August 18 – September 5.

A forever classic, Farina’s Margherita is a thin, crispy crust inspired by the style of Northern Italy and topped with fresh tomato sauce, fior di latte, basil, and olive oil. In addition, one of the favourites from the original menu at Farina 11 years ago, is back. The highly-demanded Pistachio pizza is topped with a mouthwatering blend of fontina cheese, mortadella and toasted pistachios and will be available for dine-in and take-out ($23).

The red-doored neighbourhood pizzeria is coming off a busy few months, having spent July raising funds for the community it loves by donating partial proceeds from its Finocchiona pizza to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre. Additionally, Farina has even more reason to celebrate as it avoided possible ‘renoviction’ earlier this year and will remain in its beloved Main Street location. With this new lease on life, the Farina team is happier than ever to be doing what they love, celebrating another birthday, and satisfying its loyal dine-in, take-out and delivery guests with excellent Northern Italian-inspired pizza, aperitivos and wine, seven days a week.

Pizzeria Farina is open seven days a week until 9:30 p.m. or until the dough runs out with Happy Hour 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – close. It has a sister store, Farina a Legna, which opened in August 2019 in Lower Lonsdale, and has a more extensive, family-style menu with additions like rustic pasta dishes, antipasti, salads and desserts.

For more information on Pizzeria Farina and to stay up to date on the latest developments from the restaurant, visit pizzeriafarina.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

Pizzeria Farina
Neighbourhood: Main Street
915 Main St. | 604-681-9334 | WEBSITE
Pizzeria Farina Celebrates 11th Anniversary with $11 Pizzas, Return of the ‘Pistacchio’
Pizzeria Farina Celebrates 11 Years of Business by Giving Back to the Community

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Head to Main St. for a Ceramic Artist Pop-Up, August 18-25

Celebrate a Decade of the Acorn Restaurant This Friday, August 5th

Opening Soon: Suyo

An Ordinary Object Fashioned Out of Extraordinary Circumstances

Main Street Loses Another Icon of the Independent Food & Drink Scene

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Priceless, Lovingly Engraved Memento Preserved by Hero’s Welcome

Popular

A Second Location Of Beaucoup Bakery Is Headed For Downtown Vancouver

Pizzeria Farina Celebrates 11th Anniversary with $11 Pizzas, Return of the ‘Pistacchio’

Head to Main St. for a Ceramic Artist Pop-Up, August 18-25

Make Space on Your Calendar

Chef Elena Krasnova Does ‘The Dishes’

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Their There Announces New Smash Burger Fridays
Community News / Yaletown

Yaletown’s Minami Restaurant Celebrates a Decade of Business with a Fresh New Menu
Community News / Fraserhood

‘Oh Carolina’ Announces Next Summer Garden Party, with Billy Nguyen and Kurtis Kolt
Community News / Commercial Drive

The Burrow Gives a Supplier Shout Out to El Comal Mexican Foods