Plan the Perfect Summer Picnic with Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Summer is not over yet Vancouver, so if you’re looking for a fun way to enjoy the sunshine, look no further than Marché Mon Pitou for all of your picnic needs!

This week, the French café, bistro & grocer launched a selection of new retail items that are perfect to take to the park or to the beach. These items include fresh pasta salads, fruit cups, veggie boxes, yogurt parfaits, house-made lemonade, and of course, their delicious sandwiches and pastries.

And if you’re in need of a basket, they’ve got you covered there as well! Mon Pitou is currently offering beautiful picnic baskets that include cutlery, champagne flutes, and plates for two. These baskets can be purchased in-store for $75.

Mon Pitou is located at 1387 W 7th Avenue in Vancouver. They are open every day from 8am to 4pm with their daily breakfast & lunch menu available from 10am to 3pm on weekdays and 8:45am to 3pm on weekends. Visit www.marchemonpitou.ca for more information.

