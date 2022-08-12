Community News / North Vancouver

Oysters & Cider Night Returns to Windfall for Round Two, August 18th

North Vancouver, BC | We are pleased to announce that round #2 of Scotty Bordignon (@bigshucker) and his incredibly fresh oysters will be back at our tasting room on August 18th!

Next Thursday only, enjoy a night of freshly shucked oysters and an incredible variety of deliciously great cider on tap, as well as cider slushies. If you missed out on our first Oysters & Cider night, you won’t want to miss this one!

When: Thursday, August 18th, 2022 from 5-8pm (or until sold out)

Where: Windfall Cider tasting room

What to expect:
– Round #2 of freshly shucked oysters
– A delicious food pairing experience
– New rotating cider slushies, fresh crisp cider on tap, and rotating beer
– New single varietal cider bottles, ‘Dabinett’ – take it home to enjoy
– New Windfall merch added to our merch wall for you to grab

Please note: This is a non-ticketed event and is first come, first served.

Don’t forget to bring your friends, family and fur babies (we are a dog-friendly patio) and we shall see you in the tasting room on August 18th for and oysters and cider experience that will leave your taste buds smiling.

Windfall Cider
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
#101 - 250 E Esplanade | WEBSITE
