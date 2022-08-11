Community News / Chinatown

Barbara Restaurant Gives a Supplier Shout Out to Crescent Island Farms

Portrait

Scout works with a lot of local restaurants to get the word out about the cool and delicious things that they’re doing, but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients. To get what they need, culinary creatives depend on passionate artisans, farmers and producers. Because the realities of rising food costs, climate change and staffing issues across the board make it more important than ever to ensure our local networks are supported – and since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back – we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

In this edition, Chef and restaurateur Patrick Hennessy, of Chinatown’s ingredient-forward Barbara restaurant, gives a shout out to the small but up-and-coming local farm providing his kitchen with seasonal inspiration and superb flavours…

Which one of your suppliers do you want to give a shout out to? Crescent Island Farms (Ladner, BC).

What’s your favourite ingredient that they supply you with? Purple Top Turnips.

What makes them so special? TJ and Olivia are relatively new to the local farm scene but are absolutely crushing it. I love using the baby Purple Tops from them because they have an added depth of flavour and vibrancy compared to their cousins the Tokyo Turnip.

How is this ingredient featured on your menu? Duck – Pan Roasted Breast, Blueberries, Purple Top Turnips (above). A third tier option on our $70 tasting menu or $29 a la carte.

Is there a local glass of wine or beer that you’d like to suggest pairing with this dish? When we have a bottle open, the 2018 Merlot by Echo Bay Vineyard is absolutely perfect for this dish.

Barbara
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
305 East Pender St. | WEBSITE
Tara Davies Does ‘The Dishes’

