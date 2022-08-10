Back to: Chef Elena Krasnova Does ‘The Dishes’
Get to know more about the chef and proprietor of Mon Paris Patisserie by following her on her ideal day of eating and drinking around Burnaby (and nearby New West)...
The Dishes / Burnaby

Chef Elena Krasnova Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

Chef Elena Krasnova is the proprietor of Mon Paris Patisserie, a Burnaby-based Parisian bakery and cafe showcasing her passion and talent via a menu of classics and stunning creations, and occasionally mind-boggling treats. Get to know more about Chef Krasnova and her tastes beyond the bakery by following her on her ideal day of eating and drinking around Burnaby (and nearby New West) below…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

Truthfully? I am exclusively at the bakery first thing, so I enjoy one of our Sour Cherry Turnovers and a Spanish Latte every morning. On my day off, I might pop over to the Hart House for Sunday brunch on the patio to enjoy along with a gorgeous view of Deer Lake. I like the Shakshuka for something savoury, or the Brioche Pain Perdu if I have a sweet tooth.

Hart House Restaurant 6664 Deer Lake Ave. MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

Let’s head over to visit my friend Christophe at his flagship Chez Christophe on Hastings. Here, I can get my fix of Pallet Coffee without heading into the city.

Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie  4717 Hastings St., Burnaby MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

Siam Le Bien for Thai. All the classics done really well. Try the Pad Ka Pao with ground pork or chicken, Pad Si Ew noodles and the Som Tum with salted crab.

Siam Le Bien 4217 Hastings St. MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

Studio Brewing. I am a big fan of wheat beers — Studio is currently pouring a beautiful seasonal Hefeweizen called ‘In Between Days’ for summer. Plus, their lineup of rotating food trucks includes Sirius Craving, who makes a good Smash Burger.

Studio Brewing 5792 Beresford St. MAP

What’s for dinner?

Stem Japanese Eatery. Truly an excellent restaurant with fantastic service and a gorgeous menu highlighting some amazing BC producers. Definitely start with a cocktail and ask your sever about their current sake offerings. I recommend dining Omakase style. Stem change the menu with the season so it’s hard to recommend specific dishes but some of my past favourites include Stinging Nettles Gomae, the Uni Shooter and Hay Smoked Mackerel.

Stem Japanese Eatery 5205 Rumble St., Burnaby MAP

What’s for dessert?

Kozak Bakery. My family is Russian and Ukranian, and Kozak is where I turn when I need a taste of home. Must-haves include the Napolean Cake and the Medovyk Honey Cake. I am located smack dab in the middle of their East Van and New West locations, so not technically Burnaby, but I would be remiss not to include them.

Kozak Bakery & Cafe (New West) 444 6th St. MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

Burnaby doesn’t have too many late night cocktail spots. El Santo is my go-to spot to relax and enjoy a cocktail and some tapas. They are located in New West but they really do check many boxes for me. This is my most frequented restaurant, often starting and finishing a night off here with friends. They make an excellent margarita, or try a Michelada Chilen paired with some made-to-order Tomatillo and Citrus Guacamole.

El Santo  680 Columbia Street, New Westminster, BC MAP

