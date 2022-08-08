Enjoy a Night of Excellent Food, Wine and Poetry at Ubuntu Canteen, August 13th

This Saturday, August 13th, Ubuntu Canteen is switching gears to play host to winemaker Rajen Toor, of Ursa Major Winery in the South Okanagan Valley.

Expect a night of excellent food and handmade wines, paired with good company and conversation…and poetry, being recited by the winemaker himself. If you’re familiar with Toor’s wines (some of our personal faves in BC) and their cheeky yet lyrical names, then the latter is hardly surprising, and definitely a fitting cap to the evening’s meal!

The whole thing kicks off at 6pm, with seats going for $155 each. That’s no small price tag but, all in all, we have little doubt that this will be a memorable experience, worth every penny! Decide for yourself by taking a sneak peek at the menu below:

Ursa Major Winemaker’s Dinner

Et in Oliver Ego 2021 – Sauv Blanc & Muscat

Melons, cucumber, colatura, chili

Dam Mast Qualander 2021 – Cabernet Franc

Sockeye salmon, stone fruit vinegar from last year, Nootka rose honey

Things I Should Have Said 2021 – Chardonnay

Einkorn risotto, mascarpone, bartlett pear preserve from 2020, grains of paradise

Harmful Melodies 2021 – Shiro & Red Heart Plums, Viognier & Riesling

Duck consomme, apricot kernel cream, tomatoes, ginger

Mirror Mirror in My Head 2021 – Gamay Noir

Dorset lamb, aigre doux, yogurt, cubeb pepper

The House is On Fire 2021 – Riesling

Apple tarte tatin, cardamom and vanilla ice cream

Sold? Tickets for the Ursa Major winemakers dinner are available via Tock here. When last we checked the supply was dwindling, though, so if you want to snag one of the remaining dozen (or so) seats then you’d better do it ASAP! Still got questions? Email hello@ubuntucanteen.ca to get your answers.