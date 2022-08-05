Oh Carolina! Announces Remaining Summer Garden Party Series Themes

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | Oh Carolina’s Garden Party series continues the revelry throughout August and into September with five consecutive Sunday events!

Up first, on August 7th, Bufala’s Head Chef brings his most inspired menu to date with with ‘Sheik Shack’, a Middle-Eastern Inspired theme sure to please the senses during the peak summer heat this weekend! Following that, on August 14th, Gooseneck’s annual Sausage & Rosé party is certain to be one of the summer’s best parties. Finishing the month strong, we have Billy Nguyen, Trevor Connie, and Andrea Aldridge on August 21st, 28th, and September 4th, respectively.

As always, Gooseneck Wine Director, Michael Littleford, will be creating lovely wine menus to complement each week’s guest chef & menu. The parties kick off every Sunday at 3pm, and no tickets are required. Summer will be gone before we know it, so come on down to make the most of what it has to offer!

