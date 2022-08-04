Make Space on Your Calendar

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, from August 1 to August 31, 2022. Note that you can now get the Scout List – with a few extra pieces of intel included – sent to your inbox by signing up for your subscription in the sidebar.

BLOCK PARTY | Acorn restaurant is celebrating a whopping 10 years of business this summer, and they’re doing it right: with a good old-fashioned block party on August 5th, from 1-9pm. Put aside a good chunk of time in your afternoon and/or evening after work (it is Friday, after all) to enjoy as much veg-forward street food snacks, wine, beer and cocktails as you can, along with other family-friendly activities planned for the day (think music, games, and vendors to shop). Even better, the sun is slated to return just in time for the Friday festivities…meet us there, it will be a blast! | DETAILS

Friday, August 5 | 1-9pm | Acorn 3995 Main St. MAP

PRE-PARTY | Sad about not having snagged a ticket to Farmhouse Fest? Good news: Bells & Whistles is throwing a Farmhouse Fest pre-party at their Fraser Street location this Friday, August 5th. Things kick off at 11:30am, and continue throughout the entire day! Kegs will be tapped (including Cantillon, Holy Mountain, Fair Isle, and Garden Path), special bottles will be available (Tilquin, Field House, and Hanssens Artisanaal) and beer fans will be gathering! Not a bad backup plan. | DETAILS

Friday, August 5 | 11:30am onward | Bells & Whistles 3296 Fraser St. MAP

GARDEN PARTY | If you don’t have a garden (or just prefer other people’s gardens to your own) you should consider factoring in a visit to Oh Carolina Café & Grocery for their weekly Sunday afternoon Garden Party. This week the tiny East Van favourite has planned a kebab party, and they’re calling it “Sheik Shack”. There will be tasty natural wine flowing (by the glass and the bottle), loads of good food and very friendly people talking about interesting things. It all kicks off at 3pm, and no tickets are required. | DETAILS

Sunday, August 7 | 3-10pm | Oh Carolina 580 East 12th Ave. MAP

ART | Local artist Devon Gifford has a new show opening at THIS Gallery on Saturday, August 6th. It’s aptly called Dark Days – it was was conceived during early Covid times, which the artist spent languidly observing and painting the clouds from various outdoors locations. From the artist statement: “Each layer of grey tone contains depth, warmth, and light; a metaphor of what I was seeing and feeling around me, in the world, everyday. The sadness, and all of the little things that make a difference – that bring depth, warmth, and light. Clouds became my comfort, a warm hug for my mind.” Some contemplative cloud-gazing sure sounds like a great change of pace and mind space for the hot week ahead… | DETAILS

Saturday, August 6 | This Gallery 475 Main St, Vancouver, BC V6A 2T7 MAP

BLACKBERRIES | Local blackberries are moving into the good-for-picking zone right now. Don’t miss this precious window — grab a bucket, find yourself a thicket and load up! Our favourite spots are next to train tracks (careful), in empty lots, and in other wild, unkempt spaces. Perfect for smoothies, crumbles, jams, or syrups for summer cocktails!

BARNSIDE | If you haven’t had the opportunity to hit an al fresco dinner this summer, this is the time to get serious about making it happen. We suggest heading out to Barnside Brewery for a feast of farm-fresh vegetables, prepared by Acorn’s Chef Devon Latte. Take a tour of Barnside and their neighbours, Cropthorne Farm, who happen to be the exclusive supplier of the vegetables going into the evening’s menu (vegetarian with vegan options available by request in advance). All-in, tickets for the dinner and tours of both locations are $122 per person – with the $10 beer pairing being an obvious addition…as is tacking on the $20 for roundtrip transportation (pick-up and drop-off happens at the Acorn, on Main Street). Scoop up some tickets and more info DETAILS.

Monday, August 8 | 6-9:30pm | Barnside Brewing 6655 60th Ave., Delta, BC MAP

APERO MODE | The next Apéro Mode is happening at Hānai on Commercial Drive next week (August 10th, 5-8ish). A fun wine list, amiable crowd and a cute space to enjoy it all in – sounds like a pretty perfect mid-week antidote to us! Even if you’re not a “wine person”, there will be beer, cider, and frosé to drink and Hawaiian snacks to nosh on. See you there! | DETAILS

Wednesday, August 10 | 5-8ish | Hānai 1590 Commercial Dr. MAP

KULA x RISE UP | Head over to Strathcona on August 13th for an afternoon of good eats, treats for your skin and body, and to connect with the cool people putting it all together. Roll in at lunchtime to chow down on some of Kula Kitchen’s hot veg soul food (hello, Mac & RIBZ Soul Bowl), and fill up your pockets with cash to spend on colourful clothing from Naa Sheka, and other specials at the Rise Up Marketplace. The good vibes (and good music) will surely abound! | DETAILS

Saturday, August 13 | 12pm-4pm | 704 Vernon Dr. MAP

UBUNTU DINNER | Also on August 13th, Fraserhood’s friendly yellow neighbourhood spot, Ubuntu Canteen, is switching gears to play host to winemaker Rajen Toor, of Ursa Major Winery, from the South Okanagan Valley. Expect a night of excellent food and handmade wines, paired with good company and conversation. The whole thing kicks off at 6pm, with seats going for $155 each. If you’ve tasted Toor’s wines before (some of our personal faves in BC), then you know that this will be a memorable experience, worth every penny! | DETAILS

Saturday August 13 | 6pm | Ubuntu Canteen | 4194 Fraser St. MAP

AVERILL CREEK DINNER | Eke the most out of the remaining weeks of summer is by planning a food- and wine-centred trip to the Duncan area, when Averill Creek Vineyard will be kicking off their new Dinner Series (Tuesday, August 23rd) with a multi-course meal prepared by Chef Wesley Young (PiDGiN). The price for a seat at one of these tables isn’t small – tickets are $185 per person before tax, for food, wine, a cocktail and snack – but if you are looking to cap off your summer with a memorable meal enjoyed amid a spectacular setting, then this one definitely seems worth it! That being said, events like this typically sell out super quickly, so go with your gut feeling… | DETAILS

Tuesday, August 23 | Averill Creek 6552 North Rd., Duncan, BC MAP

STARS | Every year around this time, stargazers and naturalists flee the bright lights of the city to catch the Perseid meteor shower. The shower is visible from mid-July each year but the most pronounced activity goes down in the pre-dawn hours this coming weekend and next. This year we can expect to see 60-100 meteors per hour! Pretty much any open sky free of light noise will do the trick. Perseid’s predicted peak: August 13th. | DETAILS

MOON | This month the full moon rises into the sky on Thursday, August 11th. This moon is called a Blue Moon or Sturgeon Moon, and it’s also a Supermoon (the term we use to designate a moon with an orbit closest to Earth at the same time it is full). Short story: it will big, bright, and worth taking a moment out to appreciate.

MURALS | The Vancouver Mural Festival is back from August 4-14! Cruise the streets and alleys to take in local and international artists making their mark on walls around Vancouver. This is a time to enjoy some neighbourhood roaming, take in a bit of art, and appreciate the talent that goes into making our city look so sharp. | DETAILS

AIRSHOW | Make the trek out to Abbotsford for the annual International Airshow this weekend. Poke around the cockpits of old school beauties like Spitfires, Hurricanes and Mustangs; check out CF-18s and F-22 Raptors; and be impressed by the skills of the Snowbirds. You don’t have to be an airplane wonk going in, but you just might be after you leave. The collective size, speed, and history of the planes in this show is immense and impressive. Not only that, but now that you’re out in Abbotsford, Field House Brewing is mighty close and they have some nice cool beer and delicious tacos that are also impressive. | DETAILS

August 5-7 | Abbotsford Airport 30440 Liberator Ave, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6H5 MAP

Field House Brewing (DWTN CHWK) #102-9251 Woolly Dog Alley MAP

COOL OFF | Pack a bag with towels, sunscreen, drinks and snacks and make for the hills! Not only does Lynn Canyon Park offer lovely and partially shaded trails, but it also has some beautiful swimming holes. Check out the 30 Foot Pool (a short walk from the suspension bridge) or find your way to Homestead Trail where there are several river access points. DETAILS

Lynn Loop Trail Lynn Loop Trail, North Vancouver, BC MAP

KAYAK | Another heatwave is upon us, beginning this weekend. When it’s hot out, finding ways to cool down is imperative. One fun way is to rent a kayak and get out on the water, where it’s naturally more pleasant. Not sure where to do that? We’ve mapped out a list of spots currently offering hourly and extended rentals…Check it out here.

ART | Two Vancouver artists are joining forces to shine a light on folks for their contributions to the community and culture of East Vancouver. The new exhibition by David Vegt and M W Bowen, titled Habitual, features twenty paintings of key figures and will be mounted on the walls of the Zoë Pawlak Gallery, a Westside artist-run space, from August 25-28th, 2022. Don’t feel too weird about the (somewhat ironic) address, though – Pawlak is an Eastside hero herself, and all subjects of the portraits on display have been invited to attend. Which means there will be solid East Van vibes in the air, and an above-average chance of engaging in conversation with some pretty cool people. Opening night reception for Habitual takes place on Thursday, August 25th from 7-10pm. There will also be an artist talk on the following Saturday (August 27th) from 1-2 pm. DETAILS