Bells & Whistles on Fraser Hosting Farmhouse Fest Pre-Party This Friday

The Goods from Bells & Whistles

Vancouver, BC | Bells & Whistles’ Fraser location hosts a Farmhouse Fest pre-party this Friday, August 5th. Things kick off at the restaurant’s open, 11:30am, and continue throughout the entire day! Eight kegs will be tapped from the likes of Cantillon, Holy Mountain, Fair Isle, and Garden Path. Special bottles will also be available for pouring and take away from breweries such as Tilquin, Field House, and Hanssens Artisanaal. These unique beers won’t last long, so make sure to come down early in order to get a pour of the good stuff for yourself!

