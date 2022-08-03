Heads Up / Main Street

Celebrate a Decade of the Acorn Restaurant This Friday, August 5th

Portrait

Acorn restaurant is celebrating a whopping 10 years of business this summer, and they’re doing it right: with a day-long street party.

On Friday, August 5th, from 1-9pm, our friends at the Acorn are inviting one and all to join them for a good old-fashioned block party to celebrate the milestone of their first decade, and to thank the community of local food-lovers who have supported them throughout the years.

Put aside a good chunk of time in your afternoon and/or evening after work (it is Friday, after all) to enjoy as much veg-forward street food snacks, wine, beer and cocktails as you can, along with other family-friendly activities planned for the day (think music, games, and vendors to shop). For those who want to commemorate the event and further support a community-oriented independent business (not to mention integral member of the local restaurant scene), the Acorn crew will also have some new merch available to purchase.

A full ten years of delicious and forward-thinking plant-based food is worth celebrating, and we certainly can’t imagine Main Street (or the city) without the Acorn as a part of it. After a couple of forecasted days of rain today and tomorrow, the sun is slated to return just in time for the Friday festivities…meet us there, it will be a blast!

Acorn
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3995 Main St. | 604-566-9001 | WEBSITE
