Take a Field Trip to Barnside Brewing for the Acorn’s Long Table Dinner, August 8th

If you can only choose one meal to attend this month, then Chef Devon Latte's outdoors dinner next Monday should probably be it.
If you can only choose one meal to attend this month, then Acorn Chef Devon Latte’s outdoors long table dinner next Monday at Barnside Brewing should probably be it.

This is so much more than just a dinner, though – it’s also a tour of Barnside and their neighbours, Cropthorne Farm, who happen to be the exclusive supplier of the vegetables going into the evening’s menu (vegetarian with vegan options available by request in advance). All-in, tickets for the dinner and tours of both locations are $122 per person – with the $10 beer pairing being an obvious addition…as is tacking on the $20 for roundtrip transportation (pick-up and drop-off happens at the Acorn, on Main Street). Scoop up some tickets and more info here.

Barnside Brewing
6655 60th Ave., Delta, BC
MAP
Cropthorne Farm
4362 Tamboline Rd, Delta
MAP

