New Chef / Chef de Cuisine Sought for Main Street’s ‘Old Bird’ Restaurant

Vancouver, BC | Come join and grow with Vancouver’s modern Chinese bistro Old Bird on Main Street.

Opened in Jan 2020 right before the world shuts down, Old Bird restaurant navigates what it means to be a modern Chinese restaurant in Vancouver. We are a restaurant and bar located at 3950 Main street, Vancouver. We have a fun craft cocktail program inspired by Chinese ingredients / culture and a food program that focuses on fun plates inspired by traditional Chinese flavours.

CHINESE INSPIRED / FUN / WARM

As a Head Chef / Chef de Cuisine, you are the soul of Old Bird, your passion for Chinese cuisine along with western kitchen training make our guests come back again and again. You care about all of our staff, their well being and growth through coaching and leadership. You care about the community and the guests we serve through your menu offering.

Our Head Chef will relishe the opportunity to mentor and guide every member of their team to their highest potential. People grow here.
Old Bird’s owner is a Chinese Canadian who appreciates both Chinese and Canadian cultures. We work closely together to create seasonal menu features that are fun and Chinese inspired.
You are educated and effective in the financial performance of our business.

Base salary is $55,000 – $60,000, depending on experience and performance.
Tip-share of $50-150/week.
Profit share of $3,000-$15,000 / year, depending on financial results.
Posted compensation range includes salary, tips and profit share.
Extended Health & Dental Benefits.
Free meal during shift + 1st drink free after shift.
50% off on days off.

3+ years of full-service kitchen management experience.
Warm, friendly, focused, professional, inclusive disposition and presence.
A deep understanding of Chinese flavours.

Please email your resume to zheshui.lin@oldbird.ca and tell us why you think you are a good fit. Thank you for your interest and we look forward to meet you!

Old Bird
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3950 Main St. | 604-873-1172 | WEBSITE
