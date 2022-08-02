Loula’s Taverna on The Drive is Seeking a Sous Chef

The Goods from Loula’s Taverna

Vancouver, BC | Loulas Taverna, a Greek-inspired Taverna and supper-club located on Commercial Drive, is looking for a Sous Chef to join our team. This is a great opportunity to work in a fast, young and passionate environment with a small, close-knit team!

You have:

● 1+ years experience in a similar role

● A passion for cooking and hospitality

● A positive attitude and a calm demeanour

● Food Safe Level One

● Experience with Greek cuisine is an asset

What you can expect from us:

● 50% off food across all affiliated restaurants

● Two weeks paid vacation

● Extended health benefits including vision and dental

● A supportive, positive work environment

● Growth and advancement potential

Salary Range: $50,000 plus gratuities

If you are a driven, calm and focused individual who executes excellence and professionalism, then we want you to join the team behind Nammos Estiatorio, Sopra Sotto, and Minervas.

Apply with confidence to our head Chef, Dimitri at Dimitri@Loulastaverna.com.