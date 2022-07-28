Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s PiDGiN Looking to Add a New Garde-Manger to Their Small Team

Portrait

The Goods from PiDGiN

Vancouver, BC | PiDGiN is looking for a new garde-manger to join our close-knit kitchen team 4-5 days per week. We’re offering a very competitive annual salary in addition to benefits and tips.

At PiDGiN, we are a small family and every role is incredibly important to us. Experience and passion are musts for this role. We have an approach to work that encourages a healthy work-life balance, with opportunities for growth. Our staff members’ well-being is very important to us.

Please send your resumes to work [at] pidginyvr.com.

PiDGiN
Neighbourhood: Gastown
350 Carrall St. | 604-620-9400 | WEBSITE
Gastown’s PiDGiN Looking to Add a New Garde-Manger to Their Small Team
Gastown’s ‘PiDGin’ Restaurant is Hiring a Bartender

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Casey Greabeiel and Chris Decock on Bringing an Alberta-Born Bar to Vancouver

Cheers to Three Years of Beer-Forward Gastown Restaurant, ‘The Magnet’

On Nourishing the Community and Raising the (Chocolate) Bar for Women, with Shelley Bolton

From Side-Hustling Wedding Cakes to Solo-Dining Desserts, with Pastry Chef Oliver Bernardino

The Cozy Prairie Themed Bar Tucked Away on Cordova Street

Check Out SAD Mag’s Nostalgic New Photo Exhibit, Popping Up in Gastown This Weekend Only

Popular

On Living in a City Preoccupied with Street Cleaning, Chandeliers, and Campaigns Against the Homeless

Take A Look Inside ‘Brasserie Coquette’, Now Open on Arbutus

Second ‘Gringo’ Location Ready to Open in Davie Village

Potluck Hawker Eatery Launches New Late Night Happy Hour Menu

The ‘Bottle Dash’ Houses That Still Glitter In The Vancouver Sun

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen in Railtown is Seeking a Server / Bartender
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Full Time Server Sought for Tocador
Opportunity Knocks / South Granville

The Stable House Bistro is Seeking a Sous Chef
Opportunity Knocks

Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort is Seeking Line Cooks