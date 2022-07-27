Ancora False Creek Fires Up the BBQ, Offers Limited Time Summer Grill Menu

The Goods from Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio

Vancouver, BC| Ancora’s inspired Grill Menu features many delectable summer eats that will be available all summer from 12 to 6pm, Thursdays to Sundays. Patrons are strongly encouraged to gather with loved ones on the beautifully spacious and partially covered patio this season to indulge in this seafood forward (vegan dish available) menu.

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – False Creek

Guests can choose what calls to them most from the new Grill Menu – will it be Skewers Duo with miso glazed grilled swordfish and panca glazed grilled tiger prawns, served with couscous salad, or perhaps Vegan Tartar with grilled watermelon, avocado, kabuso soy marinade and nori cracker? There are many other delicious dishes to choose from, including a Meat of the Week feature option.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-681-1164 or booking online.