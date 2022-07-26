Community News / Kitsilano

Explore the Flavours of Summer with Mon Pitou's New Menu and Saturday Cocktails

Vancouver, BC | Mon Pitou has been celebrating the warmer months with a brand new summer menu and the launch of their Saturday wine, beer, and cocktail program.

From fresh Atlantic lobster rolls to liege waffles with BC blueberries and grilled peaches, this summer menu has a little something for every palette! And let’s not forget about their weekend feature: lobster eggs Benedict with champagne hollandaise.

“Creating new dishes for the summer is always fun because there are so many fresh ingredients to work with,” says Jesse Johnathon Hawes, owner of Mon Pitou. “We’re really excited to be able to offer a variety of seafood throughout our menu since summer is always the best time to enjoy it!”

In addition to their new menu, Mon Pitou is also offering a selection of wine, beer, and cocktails every Saturday throughout the summer. You can join them for a boozy brunch from 8:45pm-3:00pm or for happy hour from 3pm-6pm.

Plan your next visit to Mon Pitou by booking a reservation through their Tock profile at www.exploretock.com/marchemonpitou.

Marché Mon Pitou is located at 1387 W 7th Avenue and is open daily from 8AM-6PM. For more information or to view the full menu, visit www.marchemonpitou.ca.

Marché Mon Pitou
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1387 W 7th Ave. | 604-730-0217 | WEBSITE
