‘Oh Carolina’ Sunday Garden Party Series Continues, Featuring Fanny Bay Oysters

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | Oh Carolina continues the garden party revelry this Sunday, July 24th, with returning collaborators Fanny Bay Oysters! Fanny Bay will ensure a shucking good time, as they showcase a selection of fresh oysters, mussel escabeche & bread, and smoked oyster dip & chips. Over the past three decades, Fanny Bay Oysters has earned a global reputation with their fully integrated, sustainable practices, which result in some of the highest quality shellfish available! As always, Gooseneck Wine Director Michael Littleford has created a delectable wine menu tailored to all things shellfish. Check out the menu below…

