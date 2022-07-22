Community News

‘Oh Carolina’ Sunday Garden Party Series Continues, Featuring Fanny Bay Oysters

Portrait

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | Oh Carolina continues the garden party revelry this Sunday, July 24th, with returning collaborators Fanny Bay Oysters! Fanny Bay will ensure a shucking good time, as they showcase a selection of fresh oysters, mussel escabeche & bread, and smoked oyster dip & chips. Over the past three decades, Fanny Bay Oysters has earned a global reputation with their fully integrated, sustainable practices, which result in some of the highest quality shellfish available! As always, Gooseneck Wine Director Michael Littleford has created a delectable wine menu tailored to all things shellfish. Check out the menu below…

Oh Carolina
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
580 East 12th Ave. | WEBSITE
‘Oh Carolina’ Sunday Garden Party Series Continues, Featuring Fanny Bay Oysters
Make Space On Your Calendar

There are 0 comments

Popular

Take A Look Inside ‘Brasserie Coquette’, Now Open on Arbutus

Make Space On Your Calendar

DL Chicken and Juke Fried Chicken Collaboration Popping Up at Steel & Oak Brewing

Get Your Tickets to Ubuntu Canteen’s Summertime Dinners Before It’s Too Late

Pourhouse Announces New Lunch Burger Feature, Available Daily

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Victoria

Coho Collective Announces Opening of New Victoria Commissary Location
Community News / The Okanagan

Phantom Creek Estates Announces New 2021 Rosé Release
Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove’s 2021 Pinot Gris is the Missing Piece of Your Camping Getaway
Community News / Commercial Drive

Brightside Foods’ Summer Hot Lunch Pop-Up Happening Every Friday at The Burrow