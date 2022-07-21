The Stable House Bistro is Seeking a Sous Chef

The Goods from The Stable House Bistro

Vancouver, BC | The Stable House Bistro is on the hunt for a sous chef! We are a modern European-style wine bar that prioritizes local and seasonal cuisine. Our menu changes almost daily, and we work closely with farmers, producers, and artisans to ensure we always have the best ingredients. We do whole animal butchery, and make all menu items in house. We strive to bring fine dining standards to a more relaxed wine bar environment.

The right candidate should have a strong technical foundation, and previous management experience is a plus but not mandatory. They should be comfortable running a small team while also working on the line. This is a great position for someone looking to take the next step in their career, to learn new skills and gain management experience. Previous fine dining experience is also a plus (but not necessary).

Please send all resumes “ATTN Carmen” to chef@thestablehouse.ca.