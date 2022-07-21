Opportunity Knocks / South Granville

The Stable House Bistro is Seeking a Sous Chef

Portrait

The Goods from The Stable House Bistro

Vancouver, BC | The Stable House Bistro is on the hunt for a sous chef! We are a modern European-style wine bar that prioritizes local and seasonal cuisine. Our menu changes almost daily, and we work closely with farmers, producers, and artisans to ensure we always have the best ingredients. We do whole animal butchery, and make all menu items in house. We strive to bring fine dining standards to a more relaxed wine bar environment.

The right candidate should have a strong technical foundation, and previous management experience is a plus but not mandatory. They should be comfortable running a small team while also working on the line. This is a great position for someone looking to take the next step in their career, to learn new skills and gain management experience. Previous fine dining experience is also a plus (but not necessary).

Please send all resumes “ATTN Carmen” to chef@thestablehouse.ca.

Stable House, The
Neighbourhood: South Granville
1520 W. 13th Ave. | 604-736-1520 | WEBSITE
The Stable House Bistro is Seeking a Sous Chef
The Stable House Looking to Add a Junior Cook to Their Small Team

There are 0 comments

South Granville

This Long Gone Vancouver Wine Bar Would Be Packed if It Was Still Around Today

This Was Once Upon a Time Vancouver’s Most Popular Restaurant Chain

You Need to Try This Shaved Fennel and Apple Salad at Farmer’s Apprentice

A 20-Year Fine Dining Legend Enters Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

The View From Your Window #204

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside an Almost Finished ‘Farmer’s Apprentice’

Popular

Take A Look Inside ‘Brasserie Coquette’, Now Open on Arbutus

DL Chicken and Juke Fried Chicken Collaboration Popping Up at Steel & Oak Brewing

‘Vinícola Portugal’ Boutique Wine Fair Happening This Sunday

Pourhouse Announces New Lunch Burger Feature, Available Daily

Get Your Tickets to Ubuntu Canteen’s Summertime Dinners Before It’s Too Late

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks

Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort is Seeking Line Cooks
Opportunity Knocks / Whistler

‘Bar Oso’ in Whistler on the Hunt for a Restaurant Director Ahead of Their Re-Opening
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘AnnaLena’ Restaurant on the Hunt for a Bar Manager
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Arbor’ Restaurant is Seeking a New Head Chef