Plan on Heading to Pemberton for the First Official ‘Cooks Camp’, This September

There’s less than two months remaining until Cooks Camp, happening at North Arm Farm in Pemberton, September 13th and 14th. The first ever in-person event is an overnight adventure including two full days of meals, workshops, talks, activities and get-togethers around the firepit.

Cooks Camp was organized by local cooks for their peers in the industry, and it shows: the campout itinerary touches on nuances of industry life from practical kitchen skills to career planning and mental health. Just imagine the sort of discussions, connections, ideas and positive solutions that can result when a bunch of industry folk get out of the bustle and isolation of their respective kitchens, to come together in a big, beautiful field! This is also an excellent opportunity to rustle up a group of your co-workers, and convince your boss to sort out your September staff expedition…

Highlights include:

A roundtable discussion: How To Navigate The Future of Our Industry with Corey Mintz (author: The Next Supper: The End of Restaurants as We Knew Them, and What Comes After), Christie Peters (chef-owner of Primal in Saskatoon), Shira Blustein (Owner, The Acorn Vancouver), and James Iranzad (Gooseneck Hospitality).

Wild Foraging Around the Forests of North Arm Farm with foraging expert Bill Jones;

An Indigenous Canadian Dinner prepared by Executive chef Kil Tlaa’sgaa Brodie Swanson and Chef Paul Natrall (owner of Mr. Bannock Indigenous Cuisine);

“I love what I do. I am good at what I do. What’s next?” practical workshop with Thomas Haas;

“Everything You Need To Know To Find The Right Knife” with Knifewear’s Kevin Kent;

Canada’s Largest Family Meal.

That’s just a handful of scheduled items to look forward to…The jam-packed two-day-long itinerary is also broken up with physical activities (outdoors yoga and pilates, if that’s your thing), less formal mealtimes and laid-back socializing time. Tickets are $327.06 for the entire two days (plus $44.51 if you plan on camping onsite). Descriptions for many events are still coming together, but keep a close watch here for more details. Get a glimpse of the itinerary below.