Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort is Seeking Line Cooks

The Goods from Black Rock Oceanfront Resort

Ucluelet, BC | Are you “in the zone” on the line? Ready to perfect your craft, while maintaining a sense of humour? Ready to take on a Red Seal training and a healthy lifestyle? If so, read on!

Our culinary team at Black Rock Resort in Ucluelet, on the edge of Pacific Rim National Park, is looking for year-round talent. Set amongst old growth Cedars and the rugged shoreline of Vancouver Island in the traditional territory of the Nuu-chah​-nulth people, our natural setting provides an incredible bounty of seasonal ingredients.

Come share your passion with guests from around the world and around the corner. With the leadership of Executive Chef David Tombs, we’re building a playground for the culinarily adventurous based on mutual respect, inclusion, skills- sharing and growth.

Sound like fun? Read the fine print. You will:

Prepare and plate dishes for service consistently and quickly, observing the Chef’s recipes and pre-determined portion sizes

Receive direction, training and mentoring from the Chef and supervisory team

Support rest of the culinary team to ensure top-quality service

Maintain cleanliness standards in kitchen and participate in cleaning duties

Assist in food tracking and control as requested by the Chef

Properly label, store, and rotate stored food items, preventing excess waste

Work towards obtaining certification in our industry through the BC Red Seal program

Comply with all Black Rock Health & Safety and Security regulations

Strictly adhere to all Black Rock Oceanfront Resort policies and procedures

Participate as a team player to ensure top-quality service, assisting where necessary

Requirements:

Previous culinary experience

Ability to Multi-Task and Work Under Pressure

Excellent Teamwork and Communication Skills

Functional written and verbal English language skills

Ability to work in high-paced, physically demanding environment

Able to Lift/Move up to 40 lbs

Benefits:

Wage Commensurate to Experience

Pooled Tip Sharing

Staff Discounts (40% off food at Currents and Big Beach Lounge, 40% off Spa Services)

Medical, Dental, Life Insurance & benefits

Associate Rates for hotel stays

Volunteer Support Opportunities

Team Enrichment Events

Financial Support for Relevant Education Opportunities

Low cost On-site Housing, if required and as available

Inclusive Work Environment

Apply online here.