Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort is Seeking Line Cooks

The Goods from Black Rock Oceanfront Resort
Ucluelet, BC | Are you “in the zone” on the line? Ready to perfect your craft, while maintaining a sense of humour? Ready to take on a Red Seal training and a healthy lifestyle? If so, read on!
Our culinary team at Black Rock Resort in Ucluelet, on the edge of Pacific Rim National Park, is looking for year-round talent. Set amongst old growth Cedars and the rugged shoreline of Vancouver Island in the traditional territory of the Nuu-chah-nulth people, our natural setting provides an incredible bounty of seasonal ingredients.
Come share your passion with guests from around the world and around the corner. With the leadership of Executive Chef David Tombs, we’re building a playground for the culinarily adventurous based on mutual respect, inclusion, skills- sharing and growth.
Sound like fun? Read the fine print. You will:
Prepare and plate dishes for service consistently and quickly, observing the Chef’s recipes and pre-determined portion sizes
Receive direction, training and mentoring from the Chef and supervisory team
Support rest of the culinary team to ensure top-quality service
Maintain cleanliness standards in kitchen and participate in cleaning duties
Assist in food tracking and control as requested by the Chef
Properly label, store, and rotate stored food items, preventing excess waste
Work towards obtaining certification in our industry through the BC Red Seal program
Comply with all Black Rock Health & Safety and Security regulations
Strictly adhere to all Black Rock Oceanfront Resort policies and procedures
Participate as a team player to ensure top-quality service, assisting where necessary
Requirements:
Previous culinary experience
Ability to Multi-Task and Work Under Pressure
Excellent Teamwork and Communication Skills
Functional written and verbal English language skills
Ability to work in high-paced, physically demanding environment
Able to Lift/Move up to 40 lbs
Benefits:
Wage Commensurate to Experience
Pooled Tip Sharing
Staff Discounts (40% off food at Currents and Big Beach Lounge, 40% off Spa Services)
Medical, Dental, Life Insurance & benefits
Associate Rates for hotel stays
Volunteer Support Opportunities
Team Enrichment Events
Financial Support for Relevant Education Opportunities
Low cost On-site Housing, if required and as available
Inclusive Work Environment
Apply online here.
There are 0 comments