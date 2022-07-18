Heads Up / Chinatown

Grab Your Tickets to the ‘Vinícola Portugal’ Boutique Wine Fair, This Sunday

Portrait

Photo of Justin Isidro via @kissatanto

There’s a wine-centric event happening in Chinatown this Sunday, July 24th that sounds like a fun, sociable and exceptionally good-tasting way to end your weekend. Just for the evening, Portuguese wine bar vibes will abound in the space formerly home to Nancy Go Yaya restaurant (265 East Pender St.) for the ‘Vinícola Portugal’ boutique wine fair.

Whether you’re familiar with this particular corner of the viniculture landscape already or not, this is your chance to throw yourself into it, guided by Kissa Tanto’s GM and Sommelier, Justin Isidro. Guests to the fair will be led on an expedition through the different wine regions of Portugal via 40 different wines from across the country. Add to that: regional snacks and more wine available BTG to purchase from the Lisboeta Wine & Snack Bar pop-up – you’ve got all the elements to facilitate the perfect wind-down.

Tickets to one of the two time slots (4-6pm or 6-8pm) are $50 each, including all of the tastings. No doubt these will get scooped up quickly, so get yours here now!

Nancy Go Yaya
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
265 East Pender St. (Closed)
Grab Your Tickets to the ‘Vinícola Portugal’ Boutique Wine Fair, This Sunday
Chinatown’s ‘Nancy Go Yaya’ on the Hunt for Day and Nighttime Line Cooks

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Reset With a Traditional Tea Ceremony at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

Don’t Miss the Land Back Records Launch Party at Fortune Sound Club

Get Your Tickets to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s ‘Flavours of Chinatown’ Celebration

Heads-Up: Say Hey Cafe Now Open In Chinatown

Get On Board the Next ‘Will Travel for Food’ Flight to Hong Kong, Feb. 26th

Opening Soon: Say Hey Cafe & Deli Set To Reopen in Chinatown

Popular

Take A Look Inside ‘Brasserie Coquette’, Now Open on Arbutus

“Same Misfits, Different Address”: The Team Behind Wild Thing Snack Bar Picks Up A Second Location

DL Chicken and Juke Fried Chicken Collaboration Popping Up at Steel & Oak Brewing

Grab Your Tickets to the ‘Vinícola Portugal’ Boutique Wine Fair, This Sunday

A Look Inside Mount Pleasant Vintage, Opening Summer 2022

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / False Creek

Head to False Creek this Weekend for the Sea2City ‘Town Choir’ Performance

On the afternoon of Sunday, July 17th, the city of Vancouver will be addressing the impact of climate change and rising sea levels in some creative and inspiring ways, along with three other major coastal cities
Heads Up / Strathcona

Heads-Up: ‘Clay In Colour’ Group Exhibition Opens at Picnics Studio July 15 – 17

Ceramics artist Mimoko has handed over a collection of ceramic vases to six Vancouver artists who have been asked to add their own aesthetic imprint (in colour) to the vessels.
Heads Up

Where to Score a Quick Picnic, Mapped

Make the most of the good weather this weekend - but don't overthink it. Here's our guide to easy grub and the closest green space nearby to consume it in.

24 Places
Heads Up

Get Tickets to Flavours of Hope’s ‘Summer Celebration Market’ This Friday

The event marks the launch of their 2022 Dreams Cuisine program, and features food from five different women chefs and business owners.