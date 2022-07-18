Grab Your Tickets to the ‘Vinícola Portugal’ Boutique Wine Fair, This Sunday

There’s a wine-centric event happening in Chinatown this Sunday, July 24th that sounds like a fun, sociable and exceptionally good-tasting way to end your weekend. Just for the evening, Portuguese wine bar vibes will abound in the space formerly home to Nancy Go Yaya restaurant (265 East Pender St.) for the ‘Vinícola Portugal’ boutique wine fair.

Whether you’re familiar with this particular corner of the viniculture landscape already or not, this is your chance to throw yourself into it, guided by Kissa Tanto’s GM and Sommelier, Justin Isidro. Guests to the fair will be led on an expedition through the different wine regions of Portugal via 40 different wines from across the country. Add to that: regional snacks and more wine available BTG to purchase from the Lisboeta Wine & Snack Bar pop-up – you’ve got all the elements to facilitate the perfect wind-down.

Tickets to one of the two time slots (4-6pm or 6-8pm) are $50 each, including all of the tastings. No doubt these will get scooped up quickly, so get yours here now!