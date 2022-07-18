DL Chicken and Juke Fried Chicken Collaboration Popping Up at Steel & Oak Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Fried chicken lovers, mark those calendars! Vancouver’s fried chicken giants Juke Fried Chicken and DL Chicken are bringing back its popular Juke’N on the DL collaboration for a second year running for one-day-only, on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Located once again at New Westminster’s Steel & Oak Brewing (1319 3rd Avenue), the all-star line-up features the best of both restaurants, including a special fried chicken sando, hot-n’-spicy sides, and an exclusive new menu item called the ‘Chick Mac’.

“We had such a blast last year at Steel & Oak and knew we definitely wanted to bring the pop-up back,” says Doug Stephen, who co-owns DL Chicken with Lindsey Mann. “The team at Steel & Oak are the loveliest people and this year, we’ll be taking over their entire parking lot – so come down, take a seat, grab a beer, and enjoy your fried chicken at one of the many picnic tables!”

The 2022 Juke’N on the DL Menu features:

‘Chick Mac’ $22.50

DL Hot Chicken Sando on the bottom, Juke’s Spicy Boi on the top

Juke’N on the DL Chicken Sando $14.95

Juke gluten-free Rossdown Farms boneless chicken thigh, Juke’s Tasty Bun Sauce,

DL spice (mild, medium, hot, extra hot) or Juke Spicy Boyz sauce,

DL slaw and pickles, potato bun

*limited gluten-free buns available

Boneless Thighs by the Piece $5.95

Two pieces and a Side $15.45

One Sando and a Side from $18.95

SIDES $4.95 each

Juke Asian Peanut Slaw

shredded cabbage, carrot, red onion, turnip tossed in southeast Asian-style

peanut and herb sauce, topped with roasted peanuts

DL’s Signature Mac Salad

Pimento cheese dressing, scallion, dill, roast red peppers

Juke X DL Summer Potato Salad

a twist on DL’s potato salad with red-skin potatoes, Juke’s signature pickle

blend and brown butter crispy bits

“It’s always fun when the industry can get together and create something for the fans,” adds Bryan Satterford, who co-owns Juke Fried Chicken with Justin Tisdall. “Juke’N on the DL 2.0 is going to be bigger and even better this year! We’re taking over the entire parking lot, it’s fully licensed for our guests to enjoy all that Steel & Oak has to offer, and there will be games and other surprises.”

Juke’N on the DL is on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (or until sold-out) at Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

For more information, please visit DL Chicken on Instagram at @DLChicken or Juke on Instagram at @JukeFriedChicken.