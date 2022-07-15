Heads Up / False Creek

Head to False Creek this Weekend for the Sea2City ‘Town Choir’ Performance

Portrait

Mark your calendar: this Sunday afternoon (July 17th), Theatre Replacement, along with the City of Vancouver, will be addressing the impact of climate change and rising sea levels in some creative and inspiring ways, with three other major coastal cities (New York, Mumbai and Tokyo).

The sensorial performance is called Town Choir and features four local writers – one stationed in each city, including Vancouver’s Rosemary Georgeson. Each will be typing out their unique observations of how the world is changing around them, to be projected onto a large screen and sung out by members of the Vancouver Youth Choir. From the organizing theatre company, Theatre Replacement:

“Drawing on the immediate ways information gets relayed via social media such as Twitter and Facebook, Town Choir treats everyday considerations as the news. Intimate and minute details are transmitted through the ether and then filtered through the live body in an epic choral declaration.”

Town Choir kicks off at 1pm in Olympic Village Square and is free for the public to attend. Plan on arriving early and/or staying late in order to scope out design ideas responding to sea-level rise in the neighbourhood, produced by two international teams. You can also scope out images from a recent citizen-led, inter-generational photo project, featuring participants’ depictions of their imagined futures whilst living in threatened local areas. (The photos will also be on view Vancouver after the event.)

Details on Town Choir can be found here.

Find out more about the CoV’s Sea2City Design Challenge initiative by registering for one of their online conversations scheduled for later this month, July 20th and 26th, here.

Olympic Village Square
Neighbourhood: False Creek
Olympic Village
Head to False Creek this Weekend for the Sea2City ‘Town Choir’ Performance

There are 0 comments

False Creek

Check Out This Public Photo Installation Commemorating 50 Years of Greenpeace

Remembering the Waterfront Weirdo Once Lauded as Canada’s Best New Restaurant

Take a Look Inside Alimentaria Mexicana, Opening Soon on Granville Island

Vancouver Would Be Cooler if It Had Floating Camp Sites in False Creek

This Was One of the Most Influential Restaurants in Vancouver’s History

The View From Your Window #250

Popular

Take A Look Inside ‘Brasserie Coquette’, Now Open on Arbutus

“Same Misfits, Different Address”: The Team Behind Wild Thing Snack Bar Picks Up A Second Location

Power of Two: Matthew Vasilev and Katie Selbee of Twin Island Cider

SCOUT LIST, Vol. 591

A Look Inside Mount Pleasant Vintage, Opening Summer 2022

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Strathcona

Heads-Up: ‘Clay In Colour’ Group Exhibition Opens at Picnics Studio July 15 – 17

Ceramics artist Mimoko has handed over a collection of ceramic vases to six Vancouver artists who have been asked to add their own aesthetic imprint (in colour) to the vessels.
Heads Up

Where to Score a Quick Picnic, Mapped

Make the most of the good weather this weekend - but don't overthink it. Here's our guide to easy grub and the closest green space nearby to consume it in.

24 Places
Heads Up

Get Tickets to Flavours of Hope’s ‘Summer Celebration Market’ This Friday

The event marks the launch of their 2022 Dreams Cuisine program, and features food from five different women chefs and business owners.
Heads Up

Nine New and Unexpected Places to See Art In and Around Vancouver

Consider this your guide to a bunch of unusual and/or lesser-known local venues for checking out art (plus one in Ucluelet).

7 Places