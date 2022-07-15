Head to False Creek this Weekend for the Sea2City ‘Town Choir’ Performance

Mark your calendar: this Sunday afternoon (July 17th), Theatre Replacement, along with the City of Vancouver, will be addressing the impact of climate change and rising sea levels in some creative and inspiring ways, with three other major coastal cities (New York, Mumbai and Tokyo).

The sensorial performance is called Town Choir and features four local writers – one stationed in each city, including Vancouver’s Rosemary Georgeson. Each will be typing out their unique observations of how the world is changing around them, to be projected onto a large screen and sung out by members of the Vancouver Youth Choir. From the organizing theatre company, Theatre Replacement:

“Drawing on the immediate ways information gets relayed via social media such as Twitter and Facebook, Town Choir treats everyday considerations as the news. Intimate and minute details are transmitted through the ether and then filtered through the live body in an epic choral declaration.”

Town Choir kicks off at 1pm in Olympic Village Square and is free for the public to attend. Plan on arriving early and/or staying late in order to scope out design ideas responding to sea-level rise in the neighbourhood, produced by two international teams. You can also scope out images from a recent citizen-led, inter-generational photo project, featuring participants’ depictions of their imagined futures whilst living in threatened local areas. (The photos will also be on view Vancouver after the event.)

Details on Town Choir can be found here.

Find out more about the CoV’s Sea2City Design Challenge initiative by registering for one of their online conversations scheduled for later this month, July 20th and 26th, here.