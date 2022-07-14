SCOUT LIST, Vol. 591

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, from July 14 to July 31, 2022. Note that you can now get the Scout List – with a few extra pieces of intel included – sent to your inbox by signing up for your subscription in the sidebar.

STOMPIN’ GRAPES | A monthly wine and disco night at the historic Ellis Building kicks off this week (tonight!). Scoot down to Main Street’s coolest little event space for an evening of funky wine sippin’ and dancing to a stomp-worthy playlist with Vin Van. No reservations needed, just show up! There’s plenty of space to mingle. DETAILS

Thursday, July 14 | 6pm - late | The Ellis Building 1024 Main St, Vancouver, BC V6A 2W1 MAP

OPEN | The team behind South Granville’s wine-forward Stable House Bistro, and Italian neighbourhood restaurants Fiore and Fiore Famiglia, add some French inspiration to their portfolio with the recently opened ‘Brasserie Coquette’. The 55-seat restaurant (with a 15-seat bar and a permit for a 24-seat patio in the works) opened softly over the weekend. The pretty room, “French-inspired West Coast focused” menu and wine list are a refreshing addition to the Broadway/Arbutus area of Kits. Head in to check it out for lunch, dinner or Happy Hour. Make your plan and get a detailed story with loads of pictures here.

Brasserie Coquette 2685 Arbutus Street, Vancouver, BC V6J 3Y4, Canada MAP

CLAY IN COLOUR | Ceramics artist MiMOKO has handed over a collection of ceramic vases to six Vancouver artists who have been asked to add their own aesthetic imprint, in colour, to the vessels. The participating artists are Carolyn Wong, Laura Kwok, LEMONNI, Sandeep Johal, Shazmin, and Tierney Milne. “Clay in Colour connects and pushes the boundaries of different artistic expressions to encourage you to see clay and paint in a new light.” All pieces will be for sale on opening night (July 15, 5-10pm). Vases can also be viewed July 16-17, 11-5pm. DETAILS

Opening: July 15 | 5-10pm | Picnics & Poetry Studio 881 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6A 3Y1 MAP

HISTORY | Take a minute out of your weekend to hit China Creek Bowls Skatepark for Vancouver Heritage Foundation’s “Places That Matter” plaque presentation recognizing China Creek Bowls for its place in Vancouver’s history. Not familiar? China Creek Bowls was one of the first skateparks in the Lower Mainland (it’s been up and running since 1979). From the Vancouver Heritage Foundation: “Skateboarding in bowls was popular in the 1970s and 1980s, and the park pre-dates the emergence of street style skateboarding. It drew skateboarders from the local neighbourhood and beyond as it was the only public skate park in the city of Vancouver until 2001 with the opening of the Hastings Bowls Skatepark.” Worth a moment of observation for sure – thanks China Creek! DETAILS

Saturday, July 16 | 12:30 - 2pm | China Creek Bowls | China Creek South Park MAP

CONNECT | Need a little pick-me-up? Rise Up Marketplace advances their “Making Community…Convenient” approach by adding live musical performance to their sweet Strathcona corner store line-up. Hit them up on Sunday afternoon for a live concert from 1-3pm. They’ll also have food specials (love a Jamaican patty feast!) and cold drinks at this family friendly event. Patio seating, park across the street, happy people, and nice music – sounds like a good time! DETAILS

Sunday July 17 | 1pm-3pm | Rise Up Marketplace 704 Vernon Dr. MAP

CITY | Get your bike shorts out, because past city councillor, Gordon Price, is leading a bike ride around False Creek (from the West End to the site of the Senakw project at Burrard Bridge) on Saturday, July 16 starting at 10am. On this ride, Price will be pointing out “examples of Vancouver’s experiments in livable urban density, from the 1950s West End to 1990s North Shore False Creek to the 1970s South Shore – with proposals for 2020s megaprojects”. This free event is part of Velopalooza, a month-long series of cycling events in Vancouver. Get to know a little about density, history and development, while getting some exercise seems like a good use of a Saturday to us! Pro tip: A post-tour feast at Marché Mon Pitou could be a nice way to reward yourself for all of your pedalling. DETAILS.

Marché Mon Pitou 1387 W 7th Ave. MAP

INDIAN SUMMER | There is still time to take in the Indian Summer Festival! With dozens of events (many of which are free) happening at multiple venues through Sunday (July 17), this is a festival with a lot to experience. Expect musical performances, brain-expanding talks, visual arts exhibitions, public art programming, and some really, really great food. Our pick: the Sea Creatures, Soundscapes and Sunsets Closing Party on Granville Island. DETAILS

Saturday, July 16 | 8pm -11:30pm | Performance Works 1218 Cartwright St. MAP

PICK | It’s berry season! Farmers’ markets and local grocery stores are loaded with them, but picking your own is a fun summer activity. Head toward Ladner/Delta and hit Westham Island. Once you cross the wood planked bridge to the soft roads lined by long grass and foxgloves, you’ll find fantastic U-Pick berry farms as well as roadside egg and vegetable stands. To pick your own berries, hit up Emma Lea Farms. Hours for U-Pick are 8am-6pm daily, weather dependant. DETAILS

Emma Lea Farms 2727 Westham Island Road, Ladner BC MAP

MUSIC | Folk Fest spreads across Jericho Park this weekend. There’s something quintessentially Vancouver about this three day event… Even if you’re not into the folk genre persay, a summer evening at Jericho with music flowing is just flat-out awesome. Pack a blanket and get ready to relax – outdoor folk music in the (historical) heart of Vancouver hippiedom is an experience you are honour bound to work into your summer plans. For a perusal of this year’s talent, click here. DETAILS.

Jericho Beach Jericho Beach MAP

CHINATOWN FESTIVAL | The Vancouver Chinatown Festival happens July 16 & 17. Hustle down to Keefer Street between Quebec and Main any time from 11am to 5pm for a little bit of culture and music, plus food trucks and vendor stalls. There’s also an outdoor movie screening and, as always, great deals on socks. This will be a fun, colourful, and crowded event. Pro tip: The nearby Dr. Sun Yat Sen Gardens can be a tranquil respite from the chaos. DETAILS

Chinatown Storytelling Centre 168 East Pender St. MAP

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden 578 Carrall St, Vancouver MAP

EAT OUTSIDE | Make the most of the good weather this weekend – who knows how long it’ll last for. Claim a log on the beach, or spread a blanket across your own corner of a park and settle in for the long haul. You will need provisions. Don’t overthink it. Consult our guide to some small local businesses serving up easy and good grub, and the closest green space nearby HERE.

Say Hey Cafe & Deli 156 E Pender St. MAP

HURRY | We hate to bring it up, but summer won’t stick around forever. Now is the time to eat dinner outside, drink beers on patios and picnic on the beach – do it all! Winter will be less gloomy if you can look back on a summer well spent. Have you logged any hours at Second Beach pool yet? If not, maybe this is the weekend you check that one off the season’s to-do list. Pool info here.

Second Beach Pool Stanley Park Dr. MAP

PLANTS | Interested in the future of traditional foods and medicines? Join Angelina Hopkins Rose at Maplewood Flats in North Vancouver for a workshop and talk about the threats to traditional plant gathering practices of Interior Salish and Coastal Salish First Nations People, due to BC Timber Sales pursuing a Glyphosate-based Pest Management Plan. EVERYONE should care about this. Glyphosate is bad for humans, animals, and the environment. From Maplewood Flats: “[Angelina Hopkins Rose’s] research and advocacy have contributed to the resurgence of awareness about the importance of traditional foods and medicines, as well as confronting the lack of self-determination local First Nations have in their own lands. Angelina and her partner Ronnie Dean Harris will be highlighting the importance of access to traditional plants.” It all goes down on Thursday, July 21st. DETAILS

July 21 | 7:30pm | Maplewood Flats 2649 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

SLICE OF LIFE OPENING | There is a new group show on the walls of Slice of Life Gallery starting July 23rd. Pop in Saturday night from 6-10pm to meet the artists (Pifa Alarcon / Allison Eng / Christopher Carlyle / Alex Jones) and admire their work. Drinks will be available for purchase from the bar and good people will be having nice conversations: a perfect summer-in-the-city event. Can’t make opening night? This show is viewable until Thursday, July 28th. DETAILS

Opening: Saturday July 23 | 6-10pm | Slice of Life NEXTDOOR 1636 Venables Street) MAP

LIVING WINE | The Canadian Premiere of the documentary Living Wine screens at The Rio on Tuesday, July 26th. Not only does the film promise to be a fascinating watch for anyone who has an interest in living, biodynamic, and organic wine, but there’s also a pre-show wine tasting of local producers and distributors – educational AND delicious! Grab a ticket before they’re all gone. DETAILS

Tuesday, July 26 | 6-8pm | The Rio 1660 E Broadway MAP

FIREWORKS | The Celebration of Light gets going on July 23rd with a display of pyrotechnic amazingness put on by Japan. Canada is on deck July 27th, and Spain will strut their stuff on July 30th. There are many Vancouver beaches, hills, parks and bridges that will provide free and spectacular views of the fireworks. Best to travel by foot, bike or public transit. Whatever happens, don’t try to drive through the West End on a fireworks night! DETAILS.

JULY 23 | JULY 27 | JULY 30 | English Bay English Bay Beach MAP

GATHER | The 15th Annual Osprey Festival takes place Saturday, July 30th. Head to the North Shore to take a guided nature walk on the trails, learn how to identify plants in the area, shop the Coast Salish plant nursery, enjoy music and dance performances, and stuff your face at the salmon BBQ. From event organizers: “The Osprey Festival is a platform for the general public to learn about reconciliation-in-action with the Tsleil-Waututh community. In its 15th year running, Osprey Fest features national-touring musical acts on an outdoor stage, nature walks, ornithology talks, tasty festival food, a children’s zone, and visual arts.” Entry to this event is free and open to all. DETAILS

Saturday, July 30 | 10am4pm | Maplewood Flats | 2649 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

PRIDE | Pride hits Vancouver with full force on the last day of July. As always, the big ticket event is the parade, which starts at noon on Sunday and travels along Robson to Denman, down Denman to Beach Ave, ending at Sunset Beach where a proper pride party takes place. For all the juicy bits leading up to the parade (dance parties, beer gardens, barbecues and live entrainment), as well as the full scoop on parade details, skip over to the Pride website here. This deal easily attracts 700,000 people, so keep that in mind. Leave the car at home, and pack your sunscreen and lots of good, respectful energy. DETAILS

Sunday, July 31 | 12pm – 3pm | West End 1204 Beach Avenue MAP

EXPLORE | Take a slow drive up the Sea-To-Sky highway and pull over at Porteau Cove for a sunset walk and picnic. This beautiful Provincial Park is only a 45 minute drive from the city, and an evening here will leave you feeling refreshed and in touch with nature. This excursion is best done on a weekday (weekend traffic can be slow, and crowds are less of an issue during the week).