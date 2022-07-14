Heads-Up: ‘Clay In Colour’ Group Exhibition Opens at Picnics Studio July 15 – 17

Dig yourself some original art? Ceramics artist MiMOKO has handed over a collection of ceramic vases to six Vancouver artists who have been asked to add their own aesthetic imprint (in colour) to the vessels. Artists participating are Carolyn Wong, Laura Kwok, Lemonni, Sandeep Johal, Shazmin, and Tierney Milne – a solid line-up of talent with diverse style. From event organizer: “Clay in Colour connects and pushes the boundaries of different artistic expressions to encourage you to see clay and paint in a new light.” All pieces will be for sale on opening night (which is July 15 5-10pm). Vases can also be viewed July 16-17 11-5pm. DETAILS