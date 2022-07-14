AnnaLena Shares “Chapter 55” Menu, Available Until July 31st

Community News / Kitsilano

Vancouver, BC | Kitsilano’s AnnaLena is excited to present their “Chapter 55” tasting menu. Each month, the AnnaLena team creates a completely new menu based around what is currently in season and ingredients the kitchen is excited about, focusing on local farms and suppliers. Alongside each menu, the AnnaLena wine team curates inventive beverage pairings to go with each course.

Chapter 55 is available for $88 per person with an additional charge for beverage pairings. See menu details below…

Bookings for this menu are now open and will run until July 31st.

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
Kitsilano’s ‘AnnaLena’ Restaurant on the Hunt for a Bar Manager

