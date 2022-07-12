Community News / Kitsilano

Museum of Vancouver Presents ‘Food, Film, & Activism’ with Cheuk Kwan

Portrait

Photo credit: Cedric Sam

The Goods from Museum of Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | On Wednesday, July 20th, join us for an evening of films on food and activism with documentarian and writer, Cheuk Kwan! Kwan’s debut publication, Have You Eaten Yet (2022), is a retrospect on his docuseries Chinese Restaurants (2003-2005), spanning a total of “four years, thirteen countries, 200 000 km, 15 stories, and 5 films”.

Like MOV’s A Seat at the Table exhibition on Chinese migration to Canada, the stories told to Kwan by Chinese restaurant-owners all over the world tell a long and ongoing history of food as one’s entry point to nation, community and belonging. Placing both the exhibition and other short films in dialogue with Kwan’s work, we explore how cultural foods become a platform for activism against racial prejudice.

Tickets to this event are $35 each; $20 for students and seniors; $25 for members. See the schedule and buy your tickets here.

Museum of Vancouver
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
100 Chestnut St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J9 | 604-736-4431 | WEBSITE
FROM THE COLLECTION // A Symbolic and Well-Traveled Piece of Luggage Uncovered from the MOV

