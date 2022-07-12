Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘AnnaLena’ Restaurant on the Hunt for a Bar Manager

Vancouver, BC | AnnaLena is seeking a Bar Manager to join our team! With a focus on tasting menu service and wine pairings, we are consistently evolving our menus and beverage programs. We are looking for curious and creative individuals who love sharing their passion for hospitality with us and our guests.

As Bar Manager you will be creating listed cocktails, maintaining a clean and organized bar, and will be responsible for product inventory controls.

Applicants should have previous bar management experience in a fast paced environment, a solid knowledge of classic and contemporary cocktails, and an attention to detail. Our ideal candidate will ideally also have strong wine knowledge.

To inquire about the position and currently available opportunities to join the AnnaLena team, please email us in confidence to jeff@annalena.ca. Only suitable contacts will be contacted. We are looking forward to meeting you!

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
