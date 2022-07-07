Community News / Fraserhood

Oh Carolina Reveals Next Sunday Garden Party Theme

Portrait

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | The Oh Carolina Garden Party series continues this Sunday with Gooseneck alumni and International Chef, Lina Caschetto! Although born and raised in Vancouver, Lina spent nearly eight years living and working in Paris before recently moving back to Vancouver. Thanks to the wonder that is food in France, she deepened her affinity for good eating and fun dining experiences, and enhanced her already profound connection with food by further exploring her family heritage. Through her participation in unique popups in France, and even further abroad, Lina landed on her own signature approach to cooking – seasonal and well-seasoned food that is inherently delicious, surprising, and generous. Lina is the owner and chef of Say Hey Café & Deli, located in Chinatown.

As always, Gooseneck Wine Director, Michael Littleford has curated a lovely wine list just for the occasion. There will also be beer and non-alcoholic options available. The garden party kicks off at 3pm, and no tickets are required, so come join the best action in town on Sundays in Vancouver!

Oh Carolina
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
580 East 12th Ave. | WEBSITE
