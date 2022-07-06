A Look Inside Mount Pleasant Vintage, Opening Summer 2022

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions, a “neighbourhood bar and grill dressed up as a vintage store” is currently under construction at 67 West 6th Avenue.

From the outside, the recently white-washed shell of the cira-1902-built ‘Coulter House’ (once home to a grocery store until it shut down in the late 70s) still looks legit historic. However, on the other side of the heritage-designated facade, an entirely different story unfolds. Owner Cameron Bogue met us on-site in late June to walk us through the 2800 sqft space (+ 1400 sq ft patio) and explain his plans…

Looking up at the impressive old-meets-new collage of a building from the street, Bogue explains:

“We are fortunate to have Conwest develop the property and retain a 120 year old heritage house as our entrance. The relationship between the historic home and the new space is the same marriage our concept is forging by bringing together both old and new in an effort to pay homage to all that has come before us, while we make our own way in the restaurant industry. I really couldn’t see this project landing elsewhere, this feels like home to us.”

And with that, he invites us inside… As we open the bright red door and step through, we move across time from 1902 facade to 2022 interior. Inside, all that remains of the original house are the walls. With light streaming in through a few square windows and playing across vaulted ceilings, the wide-open room feels vaguely like an updated version of a one-room chapel. It won’t stay like this for long. Once the structural changes are complete, warmth and detail will be introduced… by the boatload. Bogue’s vision (with the help of Challo Schott of Some Future Laboratories) is nothing if not vivid and lively with colour and personality.

When finished, this first ‘Coulter House’ room will act as a lounge and boutique, outfitted in mid-century-to-70s-era decor (think textured wallpaper, broken slate floors segueing to orange carpet, and macrame chandeliers). Guests will check-in here, at a repurposed vintage cabinet tv desk, to be seated in the main dining room. They may also choose to chill at one of the intimate clusters of love seats, chairs and coffee tables set up ‘living room’ style in the lounge. From here they can sip cocktails while browsing the mid-century-modern shelving unit display of kitchen and housewares for sale. They can even purchase the chair they are sitting in, if so inclined. The plethora of vintage goods has all been personally accumulated from a buying trip to Winnipeg earlier this year, and the plan is to continue to mine the prairie city for its bounty and replenish stock as needed. Other prominent (not for sale) features: a 1975 Wurlitzer jukebox and a re-jigged cigarette machine.

Moving deeper into Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions, the ambience changes. The initial ‘cozy’ living room space abuts a giant 26-foot-high-ceilinged main dining room within a new build, including 23-foot-tall south and north-facing windows offering loads of natural light (track lighting, a feature wall of vintage signs and the glow of vintage lamps will kick in at night). Cedar shingled walls, herringbone laminate flooring and a palette of deep walnut, light oak, avocado green, harvest yellow and orange help tie it all together.

Comfy booths and table seating take priority here, along with a fully decked out 16-seat walnut-backed bar, of which Bogue seems especially excited about. In large part this is because he will be personally designing the cocktail list, which will focus on value spirits and high-end ingredients, with no small amount of attention paid to the ice (there will be three separate ice-making systems: nugget, cubed and block.) Options for the beer drinkers will be slim – just three taps, including two craft and one domestic option – but in a neighbourhood already saturated with breweries and beer options, Bogue (a beer drinker himself) doesn’t seem to think that it will be missed.

Chef Christian Chaumont (previously Cuchillo) is on board and ready to cook. The menu will focus on a weekly rotation of specials (just one meat and vegetarian special available each day). A giant wood-fire hearth and roaster set-up, by Grillworks, holds place of pride in the kitchen, which makes sense since it will be the only cooking method. No gas in this kitchen.

The vibe outside, as described by Bogue, will be ‘Miami-meets-Austin’, meaning: astro turf, murals, picnic tables and bench seating. At capacity, there will be seats for 187 drinkers and diners, 80 of which belong to the front and back patios. During the cold and rainy season, pergola and heaters on the north-facing patio will keep guests comfortable.

“Our goal is to create an inclusive space for our neighbours that challenges what a “Bar & Grill” can be,” says Bogue, “Each doorway leads to a new discovery and experience… Inside, guests will find a welcoming lounge. The wood-fired grill and bustle of the restaurant will be drawing them further into the space to then explore the party within, the majestic views without [sic] and lively patios on both ends.”

In short: Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions reads like a nostalgia playground for grown-ups.

But as delightful and whimsical as the plan sounds, realizing it is an enormous task. No one who has ever opened a restaurant will be surprised to learn that the project is over budget and frustrated by supply chain issues. As an industry vet (Director of Beverage Operations at Earls Restaurants for 10 years; as well as 2 years as Beverage Director for Daniel Boulud and a brand ambassador for Smirnoff before that), Bogue has his eye on the situation and temporary setbacks are not slowing him down. He’s got a vision, and he’s on track to make it a reality.

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions aims to be open by mid-August. Hours will be 3pm – late on weekdays, and 12pm – late on Sunday.

In the meantime, stay tuned to Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provision’s Instagram feed for updates as they unfold, and take a look inside via our photo gallery below…