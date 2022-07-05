Opportunity Knocks

‘Red Light Ramen’ in Nelson is Seeking a Head Chef

Portrait

The Goods from Red Light Ramen

Nelson, BC | Red Light Ramen is hiring a Head Chef to oversee daily operations of the restaurant. We are a small 45 seat restaurant with a focus on ramen, and a unique cocktail program. We use quality ingredients and prepare our menus from scratch. We source from local farms and producers seasonally. We value a balanced work environment and offer extended health care with full time positions. We are a locally and female owned family business.

We are looking for someone who:
– Has Red Seal or equivalent training
– Has previous experience with food costing, control, management
– Has a commitment to quality, and an eye for details
– Is able to work hands on, in the kitchen each of your working days
– Is career oriented and interested in working for a solid company
– Is physically fit, strong and able to lift, bend etc.
– Loves ramen

Job Description:
– Guarantee quality food is produced all the time
– Take care of customers
– Manage and oversee day to day kitchen operations
– Hire, train, schedule and maintain kitchen staff
– Maintain all policies and procedures
– Liaise with management team
– Maintain high standards of cleanliness

Please email your resume to korina@redlightramenbar.ca to apply. We look forward to hearing from you!

Red Light Ramen
308 Herridge Lane, Nelson, BC | 250-352-0966 | WEBSITE
