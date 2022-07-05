‘Red Light Ramen’ in Nelson is Seeking a Head Chef

The Goods from Red Light Ramen

Nelson, BC | Red Light Ramen is hiring a Head Chef to oversee daily operations of the restaurant. We are a small 45 seat restaurant with a focus on ramen, and a unique cocktail program. We use quality ingredients and prepare our menus from scratch. We source from local farms and producers seasonally. We value a balanced work environment and offer extended health care with full time positions. We are a locally and female owned family business.

We are looking for someone who:

– Has Red Seal or equivalent training

– Has previous experience with food costing, control, management

– Has a commitment to quality, and an eye for details

– Is able to work hands on, in the kitchen each of your working days

– Is career oriented and interested in working for a solid company

– Is physically fit, strong and able to lift, bend etc.

– Loves ramen

Job Description:

– Guarantee quality food is produced all the time

– Take care of customers

– Manage and oversee day to day kitchen operations

– Hire, train, schedule and maintain kitchen staff

– Maintain all policies and procedures

– Liaise with management team

– Maintain high standards of cleanliness

Please email your resume to korina@redlightramenbar.ca to apply. We look forward to hearing from you!