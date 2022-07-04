Motoretta Gelato Opens Its Doors This Week, with Award-Winning Gelato Maker Salvatore Boccarossa

The Goods from Kitchen Table Restaurants

Vancouver, BC | Gelato aficionados might see all their dreams come true this week, as artisanal Italian gelateria Motoretta Gelato opens its doors Thursday, July 7, at 1001 West Cordova, with renowned gelato maker Salvatore Boccarossa at the helm. In celebration of the much-anticipated opening, there will be a Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) offer with partial proceeds from the opening day going to Fresh Roots Urban Farm Society, a local non-profit organization that promotes healthy eating and urban farming education for youth in communities across Vancouver.

The newest venture from Kitchen Table Restaurants, Motoretta is powered by a philosophy that’s similar to the popular Italian motor scooter that inspired its name: fun, unpretentious, but designed with care and purpose, says Boccarossa. “By combining Italian tradition with local, seasonal B.C. ingredients, Motoretta not only ensures the highest quality gelato, but celebrates the beauty and rich flavours found right here in our own backyard.”

Originally from Naples, Boccarossa grew up learning the lessons of quality, freshness and staying true to the seasons. It’s his expertise, top-notch ingredients, and simple techniques that together create Motoretta’s delicious flavours. And along with authentic handmade Italian gelatos, treat-seekers can also enjoy the granita, a refreshing frozen slushy treat served with buttery brioche and best enjoyed as a meal unto itself.

The Cordova Street location will be familiar to some, as it was formerly home to well-known gelato hotspot Bella Gelateria, which left the location after 11 years, making way for a fresh, new handcrafted gelato experience to take its place. Motoretta is offering a buy one, get one free discount on all handmade gourmet Italian gelatos and granitas purchased on opening day.

For more information or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, visit motorettagelato.com and follow the journey on Instagram.