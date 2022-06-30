Community News / North Vancouver

Join Windfall Cider for a Canadian-Themed Cider Celebration

Portrait

The Goods from Windfall Cider

Vancouver, BC | It’s almost July 1st! Come and join us at the Shipyard Brewery District to celebrate our beautiful shared land with an old-fashioned BBQ with friends and family.

Hosted by yours truly and featuring JN&Z weiners, a special Canadian-themed cocktail, Canadian hits playing, and all your Cider favourites flowing on tap, all day long.

BBQ starts at 2pm until sold out! See you there.

Windfall Cider
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
#101 - 250 E Esplanade | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

