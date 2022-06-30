Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

‘Ask for Luigi’ in Railtown is Seeking a Sous Chef

Portrait

The Goods from Ask for Luigi

Vancouver, BC | Ask for Luigi, an Italian-inspired handmade pasta restaurant in Railtown, is looking for a Sous Chef to join the team. This is a great opportunity to work in an award-winning establishment with a small, close-knit team!

You have:
● 1+ years experience in a similar role
● A passion for cooking and hospitality
● A positive attitude and a calm demeanour
● Food Safe Level One
● Experience with Italian cuisine is an asset
● Experience with Optimum Control is an asset

What you can expect from us:
● 50% off food across all Kitchen Table Restaurants and Cafes up to a table of four
● Two weeks paid vacation PLUS statutory holidays off or used as time in lieu ● Ability to bank days and use them as additional paid time off
● Extended health benefits including vision and dental
● A supportive, positive work environment
● Growth and advancement potential

Salary Range: $40,000 – $50,000 plus gratuities

Join the team behind Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Farina a Legna, Giovane Caffe & Bacaro, Carlino, and Caffe Super Veloce. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by displaying passion, focus on excellence and humility while being a team player who is happy to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table.

Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada. Please email your resume to careers@ktrestaurants.com.

Thank you and we look forward to meeting you!

Ask For Luigi
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
305 Alexander St. | 604-428-2544 | WEBSITE
‘Ask for Luigi’ in Railtown is Seeking a Sous Chef
Enjoy Father’s Day ‘En Famiglia’ with Ask for Luigi’s Seasonal Menu

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Dosanko Restaurant Partners and Proprietors, Nathan Lowey and Akiyo Tani

Akiyo Tani Does ‘The Dishes’

Picking Grapes With ‘The Pie Shoppe’ Sisters

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Arguably the Best Brownie Situation Ever Sold in Vancouver

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

Popular

Beaucoup Bakery and DL Chicken Join Forces to Create the Ultimate ‘Fried Chicken Day’ Treat

A New Giovane Caffè Opens its Doors in Downtown Vancouver This July

Pizzeria Farina Celebrates 11 Years of Business by Giving Back to the Community

Bricklayer Brewing’s Megan McDonald Names Her Three Most Haunting Albums

On Putting on Meditation Mileage and Learning to ‘Just Be’, with Kim Okabe of The Litas

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ On the Hunt for a Cocktail Bartender
Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Lucky Taco’ is Hiring a General Manager
Opportunity Knocks

Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort Seeking an Adventurous and Passionate Chef de Cuisine
Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen Seeking Line and Prep Cooks