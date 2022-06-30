‘Ask for Luigi’ in Railtown is Seeking a Sous Chef

The Goods from Ask for Luigi

Vancouver, BC | Ask for Luigi, an Italian-inspired handmade pasta restaurant in Railtown, is looking for a Sous Chef to join the team. This is a great opportunity to work in an award-winning establishment with a small, close-knit team!

You have:

● 1+ years experience in a similar role

● A passion for cooking and hospitality

● A positive attitude and a calm demeanour

● Food Safe Level One

● Experience with Italian cuisine is an asset

● Experience with Optimum Control is an asset

What you can expect from us:

● 50% off food across all Kitchen Table Restaurants and Cafes up to a table of four

● Two weeks paid vacation PLUS statutory holidays off or used as time in lieu ● Ability to bank days and use them as additional paid time off

● Extended health benefits including vision and dental

● A supportive, positive work environment

● Growth and advancement potential

Salary Range: $40,000 – $50,000 plus gratuities

Join the team behind Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Farina a Legna, Giovane Caffe & Bacaro, Carlino, and Caffe Super Veloce. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by displaying passion, focus on excellence and humility while being a team player who is happy to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table.

Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada. Please email your resume to careers@ktrestaurants.com.

Thank you and we look forward to meeting you!