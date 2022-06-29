Pizzeria Farina Celebrates 11 Years of Business by Giving Back to the Community

The Goods from Pizzeria Farina

Vancouver, BC | This summer, local Main Street favourite, Pizzeria Farina celebrates 11 years of serving up delicious Northern Italian-inspired thin-crust pizzas out of their long-standing 915 Main Street location; and, as a way of celebrating, are giving back to the community they love so much by donating $1 for every Finocchiona pizza sold in July to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, a neighbourhood organization dedicated to supporting women of all walks of life in the Downtown Eastside.

It has been a rollercoaster year for Pizzeria Farina, making this summer feel even more celebratory. Having made it through the pandemic due to its loyal customer base, the pizzeria learned earlier this year that the building it has been operating out of for over a decade had been abruptly sold. Fortunately, the owners came to an agreement with their new landlords and Pizzeria Farina will continue to call its Main Street location home, serving its community with pride seven days a week (until 9:30 p.m. or, charmingly, “until the dough runs out”).

“Creating exceptional, well-made pizzas is our love language to the community and we’re so grateful to continue to be a part of it,” says GM James Cheung. “All the amazing people who have come into Farina over the past 11 years are like family, and they are the reason we’ve been able to do what we love.” (The pizzeria officially celebrates its 11th birthday on August 18, 2022.)

With its iconic red door and white-painted brick interior, stepping into Pizzeria Farina feels like setting foot in a traditional Italian pizzeria. The minimalist space has an irreverent charm and personality all of its own—much like the pizzas it serves. From thin-crust classics like the savoury Marinara and Margherita pizzas, to more eccentric specialty offerings like the Boscaiola (white sauce, prosciutto cotto, mushrooms, peas, aged mozzarella and parmesan) and Finocchiona (tomato sauce, fennel sausage, provolone, parmesan, sweet peppers), Pizzeria Farina understands that simple techniques matched with high-quality ingredients are at the heart of exceptional classic Italian pizza. The full menu can be enjoyed in-house—with a full view of the pizza oven, and an aperol spitz if you’re so inclined—or from the comfort of home via takeaway or delivery.

Pizzeria Farina is open seven days a week until 9:30 p.m. or until the dough runs out with Happy Hour 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – close. It has a sister store, Farina a Legna, which opened in August 2019 in Lower Lonsdale, and has a more extensive, family-style menu with additions like rustic pasta dishes, antipasti, salads and desserts.

For more information on Pizzeria Farina and to stay up to date on the latest developments from the restaurant, visit pizzeriafarina.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.