Oh! I Have a Recipe For: A Sweet-Smoky-Salty Garlic Rub

In this column, Scout contributor and food enthusiast Maciel Pereda shares her personal recipes aimed at solving everyday cooking conundrums. Possibilities are endless, ingredients are local, and cravings are always respected. Today Maciel shares her suggestion for a sweet-smoky-salty garlic rub…

Summer has finally arrived in Vancouver, in both theory and application. You know what that means? It’s time to eschew the delicate flavours of Spring’s bounty and call up a rowdier crowd, because we have no time to waste on subtlety! Get ready to fantasize about all of the proteins you’re going to gussy up with this winning trifecta of sweet-smoky-salty, in what I am dubbing The Official Summer Rub ’22.

First, you’re going to freshen up your spice drawer, with the primary motive being to secure some GOOD garlic powder. If, like me, you have tried the ‘BC Garlic’ garlic powder (obtainable at the Summer Farmer’s Markets) and fallen into a deeply co-dependent relationship with the product, then definitely use it. That being said, any high-quality garlic powder will do the trick (hint: it should still smell pungently garlicky despite being powdered!) In addition, grab yourself a tin of Spanish sweet smoked paprika and a box of Diamond Crystal kosher salt. You’ll also need brown sugar (golden if you have it, dark if you don’t).

No bowl is necessary. Into a clean jar, dump 3 parts salt to 2 parts garlic powder, to 2 parts brown sugar to 1 part smoked paprika. Shake well and store until needed.

I use the following amounts, which tends to yield a generous amount of rub to get you through the grilling season:

6 tbsp kosher salt

4 tbsp garlic powder

4 tbsp golden brown sugar

2 tbsp sweet smoked paprika

For your maiden voyage, I strongly suggest boneless, skinless chicken thighs and a hot grill (maybe also some pita and labneh). Start with ~2 tsp rub mixture for every pound of protein, and increase from there until you find your personal preference (you can always cook up a small piece to test your seasoning). I go pretty all-out with this rub because I want the protein to be SCREAMING with flavour, but you can also dial it down for mellower palates. A jar of this is also 100% the sort of thoughtful gift that food-lovers with summer birthdays should appreciate.

