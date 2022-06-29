Main Street’s ‘Tocador’ On the Hunt for a Cocktail Bartender

The Goods from Tocador

Vancouver, BC | Tocador on Main Street is looking to grow our team. We are on the hunt for a part time cocktail bartender.

If you are interested in joining our friendly family then please send your resume and cover letter to hola@tocador.ca. Compensation will be discussed during interviews.

Requirements:

– A minimum of two years experience as a cocktail bartender

– The right candidate must have availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays

– Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow

– Attention to detail

– Strong verbal and written English communication skills

Application deadline: 07/07/2022

We are an equal opportunity employer and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.