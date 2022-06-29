Kitsilano’s ‘Lucky Taco’ is Hiring a General Manager

The Goods from Lucky Taco

Vancouver, BC | Lucky Taco is looking for an experienced, energetic General Manager! We’re looking for someone who has management experience in the hospitality industry. This is a small cantina, but we’re very busy! Weekend availability is a requisite.

Do you lead by example, are responsible, personable, and organized? Do you thrive in fast-paced environments, love the challenge of solving problems, and excel at multitasking? Do you have a passion for great food, beer, cocktails, and good times? Do you have a knack for remembering names and faces, and an uncanny ability to build rapport with guests? Do you hold yourself to a high standard of professionalism and attention to detail? If the answer to these questions is “yes”, we’re hoping you can join our team!

Why join the team at Lucky Taco?

– Competitive industry wages, plus heaps of tips

– Full medical benefits

– Discounts at Lucky Taco and our sister restaurants (Bells & Whistles Dunbar, Bells & Whistles Fraser, Bufala Edgemont, Bufala Kerrisdale, Oh Carolina, and The Diamond).

Lucky Taco is owned by Gooseneck Hospitality, which is expanding in all areas of dining throughout the greater Vancouver area. Working within Gooseneck Hospitality offers room for career growth with an extensive company.

Please send over your resume to devon@gooseneck.ca and a bit about yourself to join our team!