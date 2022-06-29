Beaucoup Bakery and DL Chicken Join Forces to Create the Ultimate ‘Fried Chicken Day’ Treat

Vancouver, BC | Two of Vancouver’s most beloved culinary brands, Beaucoup Bakery and DL Chicken, are joining forces to create the ultimate Fried Chicken Day treat. Available only on July 6, 2022, the Fried Chicken Crois-Sando is the perfect combo of hot spices, buttery goodness, and flakey pastry. On the surface, the pairing may seem like an odd couple, but chefs Betty Hung and Doug Stephen have ensured each bite will leave guests wanting more.

“The Fried Chicken Crois-Sando must be one of my favourite cross-genre mash-ups I’ve been lucky to be part of in a while,” says Stephen, who co-owns DL Chicken with his wife and business partner Lindsey Mann. “I’m a huge fan of what Betty and Jacky have done with Beaucoup Bakery – their work speaks for itself. Being able to incorporate our spices into their croissants is on another level. Sandwich in our fried chicken and you have a winner.”

The Fried Chicken Crois-Sando ($15.95) is available starting from 11 a.m. until sold-out on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at three locations: DL Chicken OG, 905 Commercial Drive; DL Chicken UBC, 6065 University Boulevard; and a special pop-up manned by Stephen and team at Beaucoup Bakery, 2150 Fir Street.

Beaucoup’s famous butter croissant serves as the base of the Crois-Sando. It has been transformed into a spicy version, featuring a custom DL medium spice, folded directly into the butter. There will also be a turbo run of Fear the Reaper croissants for those brave souls in need of extra heat. Sandwiched in-between the halved-croissant is DL’s famous fried chicken.

In addition to the Fried Chicken Crois-Sando, guests will also have the chance to snack on a limited-edition Sweet N Spicy Croissant ($4.95), featuring DL’s spice blend infused in pastry cream with schmaltz. It is then coated with reaper dust sugar and lightly torched. The Sweet N Spicy Croissant will only be available at Beaucoup Bakery on July 6, 2022.

“DL Chicken serves Vancouver’s best fried chicken, and we’re very happy to partner with Doug and Lindsey on this fun collaboration,” says Jacky Hung, who runs front-of-house and co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with his sister Betty. “There is just something extra special about a savoury croissant, and both the Crois-Sando and Sweet N Spicy Croissant are truly meals unto themselves. We can’t wait to have our friends, family, and guests try them very soon!”

