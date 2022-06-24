Chef Angus An and Fresh Prep Team Up to Create New Pad Si Ew Meal Kit

The Goods from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | In collaboration with locally based Fresh Prep meal kit delivery service, Chef Angus An of Maenam restaurant is bringing his simple, quick, and deliciously perfumed Pad Si Ew noodles in meal kit form to home kitchens next month. This exclusive Fresh Prep and Maenam chef collaboration is based on An’s recipe from his cookbook, Maenam: A Fresh Approach to Thai Cooking, priced at $29 for a two-person portion, and available to Fresh Prep subscribers in B.C. for a limited time from July 2 through 31.

“Pad Si Ew is extremely popular in Thailand, but less known in North America,” explains An. “It’s my go-to lunch because of the rich smoky flavour—we call it wok breath—that the noodles pick up from a well-seasoned wok.”

With savoury beef, gai lan, smoky soy sauce, thick rice noodles, and crispy shallots, Chef Angus An’s new Pad Si Ew kit makes it easy to prep this boldly flavoured dish in under 30 minutes. Fresh Prep makes cooking a breeze—the fresh ingredients to make these authentic Thai stir-fried noodles are all pre-cut, pre-portioned, and ready to cook. The kit also includes cooking instructions printed on a recipe card, and a link to a video tutorial led by Chef An. Everything is packaged and delivered to Fresh Prep customers who select the recipe as an add-on to their order. As a special bonus, Fresh Prep customers who purchase the Pad Si Ew kit will receive an exclusive 30% discount offer for An’s Maenam cookbook.

“We are thrilled to partner with Maenam and Chef Angus to bring one of our favorite recipes to the homes of our Fresh Prep community,” says Becky Brauer, Fresh Prep Co-CEO. “We know they will enjoy it as much as we do!”

Both Maenam and Fresh Prep are Vancouver-based businesses that prioritize sustainable practices, sourcing from local suppliers, developing seasonal recipes, and supporting community. To place an order for the Fresh Prep and Maenam chef collaboration, sign up at freshprep.ca, select your recipes for the week, and be sure to include the Pad Si Ew Meal Kit under ‘Add-Ons’.