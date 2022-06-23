Community News / Sea-to-Sky

Araxi Restaurant's Annual Longtable Dinner Returns to North Arm Farm This August

Pemberton, BC | What better way to spend a day than taking in Araxi Restaurant’s 11th Annual Longtable Dinner at spectacular North Arm Farm. On Sunday, August 28th, beginning at 4pm let Executive Chef James Walt lead you through a multi-course dinner that sings the praises of regionally sourced ingredients from nearby pastures and waters.

Festivities begin with a cocktail reception including handcrafted libations, canapés and live entertainment. A four-course, family style dinner will follow, highlighting seasonal flavours from locally sourced ingredients presented by Toptable Group’s Araxi Restaurant, Il Caminetto and Bar Oso. Served along one continuous long table, dinner will also include feature wine pairings from British Columbia’s most esteemed wineries.

Tickets are available for purchase below or by visiting Araxi.com/longtable for $249 + tax and gratuity. For those who prefer to take advantage of Whistler/Pemberton return transfers, shuttle tickets can be purchased for $50 + tax per person directly with VIP Whistler Transportation at info@vipwhistler.com.

We look forward to welcoming you rain or shine on North Arm Farm!

North Arm Farm
Region: Sea-to-Sky
1888 Sea to Sky Highway 99 | 604-894-5379 | WEBSITE
