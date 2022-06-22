Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort Seeking an Adventurous and Passionate Chef de Cuisine

The Goods from Black Rock Oceanfront Resort

Ucluelet, BC | We’re looking for a passionate, inspired, artistic and talented west coast food-obsessed visionary to lead our culinary brigade and create memorable stories on plates.

We are Black Rock Resort in Ucluelet, on the edge of Pacific Rim National Park. Set amongst old growth cedars and the rugged shoreline of Vancouver Island in the traditional territory of the Nuu-chah​-nulth people, our natural setting provides an incredible bounty of seasonal ingredients.

Come share your passion with guests from around the world and around the corner. We’re building a playground for the culinarily adventurous based on mutual respect, inclusion, community, and growth.

The Role:

The Chief Food Geek is a natural leader that exudes positivity and passion for sharing their knowledge of unique ingredients and techniques and inspires their fellow cooks to be their best.

In the heat of service, you’re cool as a cucumber – diplomatic, direct, honest and understanding.

The Chief Food Geek is an active collaborator with the kitchen leadership team in creating menus and recipes that will help us to build a world-class food and beverage program for Black Rock resort.

As you might expect, you’ll also be expected to forge relationships with local farms, fisherman and other purveyors of unique and exceptional ingredients.

We offer:

Wage commensurate to experience

Pooled tip sharing

Free meal on shift

Staff discounts (40% off food at Currents and Big Beach Lounge, 40% off Spa Services)

Medical, dental, life insurance & benefits

Associate rates for hotel stays

Volunteer support opportunities

Team enrichment events

Financial support for relevant education opportunities

Low-cost on-site housing, if required and as available

Year-round employment

Inclusive work environment

Requirements:

Knowledge of the west coast region and/or local experience

Passion for inspiring, coaching and developing a team

3+ years culinary leadership experience (preference given for resort/hotel experience)

Flexibility and adaptability

Ability to multi-task and work under pressure

Proven teamwork skills

Knowledge of sourcing and procurement

Successful completion of an accredited culinary program, or equivalent

Red seal certification or equivalent

First Aid certification is an asset

Excellent written and verbal English language communication skills

Ability to work in high-paced, physically demanding environment

Able to lift/move up to 40 lbs.

This job description is intended an introduction to the role, rather than a complete list of skills, efforts, duties, responsibilities or working conditions associated with the position.

Please apply online https://blackrockresort.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=69″ rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>here.