RJ Hunt Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

Today RJ Hunt, co-founder of Studio A-OK and Vancouver’s most stylish head shop, All Day Breakfast, takes us on a day-long feasting tour of Chinatown and its surrounding areas…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

My wife and I love Dim Sum – it’s one of our favourite things to eat together. On Sundays we often hit up Jade Dynasty in Chinatown, after taking our dog for a walk on the trails on the North Shore. The Radish Cake with Spicy XO Sauce is always on the order, and they make my favourite hot sauce in the city.

Jade Dynasty 137 E Pender St. MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

I walk by Hunnybee on my way into work each day. If don’t have my own mug of Luna Coffee on me that I brewed at home, I’ll stop in and grab one there. They’ve got a good thing going on.

Hunnybee Bruncheonette 789 Gore Ave. MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

We’re going to Daisy Garden in Chinatown for their BBQ Duck on Rice. They make the best duck I’ve ever had. I was so happy to see them reopen after they shut down in 2015 due to a fire. I bring my lunch back to the store and add some Holy Duck Chili Oil (which is locally made with duck fat) – it’s the ultimate combo.

Daisy Garden Kitchen 142 E Pender St. MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

I love sitting at the bar at The Irish Heather Shebeen, so let’s go there for a pint and conservas.

Irish Heather Shebeen 248 East Georgia St. MAP

What’s for dinner?

We’re eating two dinners this evening because picking one just wouldn’t feel right. My wife and I have been frequenting Oca and Bar Gobo over the past couple of years and they are hands down our two favourite places to eat. The food and staff at both spots are killer!

Oca Pastificio 1260 Commercial Dr. MAP

Bar Gobo 237 Union St. MAP

What’s for dessert?

Find me at Crackle Creme having a jumbo-sized classic vanilla crème brulee all to myself.

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

If we’re staying up late, I hope we’re having a couple of pops at the Rickshaw Theatre while listening to something loud.