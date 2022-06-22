Railtown’s Belgard Kitchen Seeking Line and Prep Cooks

The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Belgard Kitchen is one of three manufacturing brands within the Settlement Building, located at 55 Dunlevy Avenue in Railtown, sharing the space with Settlement Brewing and Vancouver Urban Winery. We offer three different services: lunch from Monday to Friday, brunch on the weekends, and dinner seven nights a week. Our dinner service focuses on share plates served tapas style, creating a setting where people can enjoy multiple dishes and experience the full menu. Since we are a brewery and a winery as well, we highlight our fresh craft beer made on site and BC VQA wine on tap, with nine beer taps and 34 wine taps.

What we’re looking for:

Full or part time line and prep cooks to join our busy kitchen team.

Must have a positive attitude and demeanour. The first rule of our kitchen is no a$$holes!

Passion for food and delivering unique experiences to each and every guest.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment as part of a team, but able to work independently as well.

Ability to multi-task is a must!

What we offer:

Mix of evening shifts (4 pm to close) and daytime shifts (8/9 am to 4/5 pm)

We believe in giving our people the opportunity to live their lives and do cool $hit! We never schedule more than 8 hours a day or 40 hours per week unless you want it!

Free meal on every shift worked.

Discounts on Settlement Brewing beer and Vancouver Urban Winery wine.

Opportunities to advance in the kitchen.

Tips paid out weekly. Usually works out to about $3.50 – $5.00 per hour extra (in cash!).

Starting wage between $18/hr – $20/hr depending on experience.

All positions at Belgard Kitchen and the Settlement Building are open to any and every member of the community. Folks of all racial backgrounds and gender identities (LGBTQIA+) are encouraged to apply.

If Belgard Kitchen sounds like something you’d like to be a part of, please get in touch with your resume! Resumes can be sent to info@belgardkitchen.com.